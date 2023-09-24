BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (1)
Full race results of round 25 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Silverstone.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|2
|Dan Rowbottom
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|3
|Andrew Watson
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|4
|Adam Morgan
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|5
|Bobby Thompson
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|6
|Rory Butcher
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|7
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|8
|Sam Osborne
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|9
|Josh Cook
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|10
|Dan Lloyd
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|11
|Mikey Doble
|CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|Michael Crees
|Autobrite Direct with Miller Oils
|Cupra Leon
|13
|Tom Chilton
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|Daryl DeLeon
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|15
|George Gamble
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|16
|Jade Edwards
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|17
|Aiden Moffat
|One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|Honda Ciivc Type R
|18
|Dexter Patterson
|Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|19
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|20
|Ricky Collard
|TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|21
|Jack Butel
|Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|Cupra Leon
|22
|Tom Ingram
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|23
|Ash Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|Ronan Pearson
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|25
|Nick Halstead
|Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8
|Hyundai i30N
|26
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|Dan Cammish
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST