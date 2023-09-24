BTCC Silverstone: Race Results (1)

24 Sep 2023
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M

Full race results of round 25 of the 2023 British Touring Car Championship from Silverstone.

POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
2Dan RowbottomNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
3Andrew WatsonCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
4Adam MorganTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
5Bobby ThompsonGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
6Rory ButcherTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
7Aron Taylor-SmithCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
8Sam OsborneNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
9Josh CookOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
10Dan LloydAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
11Mikey DobleCarStore Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
12Michael CreesAutobrite Direct with Miller OilsCupra Leon
13Tom ChiltonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
14Daryl DeLeonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
15George GambleTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
16Jade EdwardsOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
17Aiden MoffatOne Motorsport with Starline RacingHonda Ciivc Type R
18Dexter PattersonRe.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARDCupra Leon
19Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
20Ricky CollardTOYOTA GAZOO Racing UKToyota Corolla GR Sport
21Jack ButelGo-Fix with Autoaid BreakdownCupra Leon
22Tom IngramBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
23Ash SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
24Ronan PearsonBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
25Nick HalsteadBristol Street Motors with EXCELR8Hyundai i30N
26Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
27Dan CammishNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST