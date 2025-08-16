BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (1)

Full practice results (1) ahead of qualifying for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.

Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu

British Touring Car Championship points leader Tom Ingram starts the weekend in strong fashion after topping opening practice at Knockhill ahead of NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom.

Ingram's chief title rival Ash Sutton was fifth fastest aboard his NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Jake Hill confirmed his return to fitness after sitting out the majority of the Oulton Park weekend with the third fastest time.

POSDRIVERTEAMCARTIME
1Tom IngramTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.087s
2Daniel RowbottomNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.309s
3Jake HillLaser Tools Racing with MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport51.322s
4Aron Taylor-SmithTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport51.448s
5Ashley SuttonNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.482s
6Gordon SheddenTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport51.522s
7Aiden MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport51.626s
8Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST51.718s
9Adam MorganTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.729s
10Chris SmileyRestart RacingHyundai i30N51.758s
11Senna ProctorTeam VertuHyundai i30N51.931s
12Dexter PattersonROKiT Racing with Un-Limited MotorsportCupra Leon51.957s
13Charles RainfordLKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSRBMW 330e M Sport51.985s
14Daryl DeLeonWSRBMW 330e M Sport52.002s
15Tom ChiltonTeam VertuHyundai i30N52.011s
16Daniel LloydRestart RacingHyundai i30N52.028s
17James DorlinTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport52.044s
18Mikey DobleMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon52.228s
19Sam OsborneNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST52.245s
20Max BuxtonTOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAAToyota Corolla GR Sport52.919s
21Nicolas HamiltonPower Monkey Brewing Co with EsidockCupra Leon53.783s
22Nick HalsteadMotor Parts Direct with Power Maxed RacingCupra Leon54.283s

