BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (1)
Full practice results (1) ahead of qualifying for round 19 of the 2025 British Touring Car Championship from Knockhill.
British Touring Car Championship points leader Tom Ingram starts the weekend in strong fashion after topping opening practice at Knockhill ahead of NAPA Racing UK's Dan Rowbottom.
Ingram's chief title rival Ash Sutton was fifth fastest aboard his NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Jake Hill confirmed his return to fitness after sitting out the majority of the Oulton Park weekend with the third fastest time.
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|Tom Ingram
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.087s
|2
|Daniel Rowbottom
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.309s
|3
|Jake Hill
|Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.322s
|4
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|51.448s
|5
|Ashley Sutton
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.482s
|6
|Gordon Shedden
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|51.522s
|7
|Aiden Moffat
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.626s
|8
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|51.718s
|9
|Adam Morgan
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.729s
|10
|Chris Smiley
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|51.758s
|11
|Senna Proctor
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|51.931s
|12
|Dexter Patterson
|ROKiT Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport
|Cupra Leon
|51.957s
|13
|Charles Rainford
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|51.985s
|14
|Daryl DeLeon
|WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|52.002s
|15
|Tom Chilton
|Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|52.011s
|16
|Daniel Lloyd
|Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|52.028s
|17
|James Dorlin
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|52.044s
|18
|Mikey Doble
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|52.228s
|19
|Sam Osborne
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|52.245s
|20
|Max Buxton
|TOYOTA GAZZOO Racing UK with IAA
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|52.919s
|21
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Power Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock
|Cupra Leon
|53.783s
|22
|Nick Halstead
|Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing
|Cupra Leon
|54.283s
