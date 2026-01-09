Dakar 2026 withdrawal “devastating” for James Hillier, “but it could’ve been worse”

James Hillier says it is “devastating” and “frsutrating” to be out of this year’s Dakar Rally, having withdrawn through injury.

Hillier withdrew from Dakar 2026 after Stage 1. He crashed around the 250km mark and damaged his arm; after the stage a fracture was discovered.

Hillier was frustrated not only to be out of the rally but also to have crashed when he felt like he was not taking risks.

“[The crash] wasn’t in the plan,” Hillier said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, the day after his crash.

“It was just frustrating because I genuinely felt I rode reserved yesterday and a slow crash, to land awkward on my arm on the rocks… it ended like this.

“Also I’ve damaged my left middle finger, it looks like it’s been somewhere it shouldn’t have! I don’t know if I should get that X-ray’d, but it works.

“Anyway, I can rest now. But really devastating. But it could’ve been worse.

“This game’s dangerous, I knew that, I knew the risks, it’s just frustrating to, [firstly], not finish – that was my goal, to finish, and not be last.

“Anyway, I appreciate all the comments and support. I’m still processing everything, the body will fix. It’s frustrating, but that’s Dakar.”

The road racing regular added that even after the fracture was discovered he considered continuing, but decided that there was too much distance left to cover in the rally for it to be safe for him to do so.

“It’s so frustrating watching everyone continue riding when I can’t,” he said.

“Believe me, I’ve questioned it [deciding to withdraw] so many times; I hardly slept last night, asking myself if I could ride with this, and I think I could maybe squeeze a day or two, but no way could I do another 7,500km.

“It would be too risky because, if I damage the arm more, it’s then an operation, and also there’s a high risk of crashing again because I have not got the strength in [my left arm] to control the bike if I get into trouble.

“So, I’m still accepting that decision, it’s a hard one to swallow, but it’s the right decision.”