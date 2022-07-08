Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

Every lap of a dramatic F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Mercedes during Qualifying for the Sprint race at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took pole position.

Reporting By:
17:58
Lewis Hamilton to Sky

“I’m OK. It was a big hit but I’m OK.

“Incredibly disappointed in myself, ultimately. Everyone works so hard to put the car together and I never like to damage it.

"We were fighting for top three.

"I don’t have an answer. I lost the back end.

"I am encouraged to see our performance. We weren’t expecting to be as close as that, so it’s a huge positive.

"I’m far back. I don’t know what is possible from there. We have a sprint race so I hope that I can make up time."

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:49
Full report

A terrible day for Mercedes at Red Bull's home track...

Circuit atmosphere - fans in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
17:26
Verstappen on pole!

Full qualifying results for the Austrian GP

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:21

Verstappen on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:21

Verstappen does it! It's provisional pole for the Dutchman.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:20

Not a great middle sector from Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:19

Eight of the 10 cars are out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:18

Q3 is back underway at the Red Bull Ring. 

The two Haas cars lead the train out of the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:14

The session will restart in three minutes. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:13

Russell noted for "entering the track without permission".

 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:11

Order under the red flag:

Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Magnussen, Hamilton and Schumacher.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:10
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:08

Red flag again - Russell has crashed this time at the final corner.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:05

Q3 is back underway, just over five minutes on the clock.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:04
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:00

The session will start at 5:05pm UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:00
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:56

Hamilton tells his team: "Damn, I'm so sorry guys. I'm so sorry to damage the car."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:55

Red flag - the Dutch fans cheer as Hamilton is in the wall.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:54

Hamilton has crashed his Mercedes.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:53

Verstappen takes provisional pole by over a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:52

Leclerc beats Russell's provisional pole lap by 0.3s.

Verstappen is up further down the road though.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:51

Looks like Hamilton has backed off from his lap.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:50

Perez is being investigated for track limits at Turn 8.

He did exceed them but he's through to Q3...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:48

Q3 is now underway! The battle for pole position is on...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture