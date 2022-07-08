\u201cI\u2019m OK. It was a big hit but I\u2019m OK.\u201cIncredibly disappointed in myself, ultimately. Everyone works so hard to put the car together and I never like to damage it."We were fighting for top three."I don\u2019t have an answer. I lost the back end."I am encouraged to see our performance. We weren\u2019t expecting to be as close as that, so it\u2019s a huge positive."I\u2019m far back. I don\u2019t know what is possible from there. We have a sprint race so I hope that I can make up time."
Every lap of a dramatic F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton crashed his Mercedes during Qualifying for the Sprint race at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen took pole position.
A terrible day for Mercedes at Red Bull's home track...
Verstappen on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.
Verstappen does it! It's provisional pole for the Dutchman.
Not a great middle sector from Leclerc.
Eight of the 10 cars are out on track.
Q3 is back underway at the Red Bull Ring.
The two Haas cars lead the train out of the pit lane.
The session will restart in three minutes.
Russell noted for "entering the track without permission".
Order under the red flag:
Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Magnussen, Hamilton and Schumacher.
Red flag again - Russell has crashed this time at the final corner.
Q3 is back underway, just over five minutes on the clock.
The session will start at 5:05pm UK time.
Hamilton tells his team: "Damn, I'm so sorry guys. I'm so sorry to damage the car."
Red flag - the Dutch fans cheer as Hamilton is in the wall.
Hamilton has crashed his Mercedes.
Verstappen takes provisional pole by over a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc beats Russell's provisional pole lap by 0.3s.
Verstappen is up further down the road though.
Looks like Hamilton has backed off from his lap.
Perez is being investigated for track limits at Turn 8.
He did exceed them but he's through to Q3...
Q3 is now underway! The battle for pole position is on...