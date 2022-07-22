Crash Home
F1
Live
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France,

LIVE F1 Updates: French Grand Prix - Friday Practice

Last Updated: 18 Seconds Ago

It's time for Friday F1 practice for the French Grand Prix.

The first session starts at 1pm, while second practice kicks off at 4pm.

Nyck de Vries will replace Lewis Hamilton in first practice as all teams are required to run a young driver on two occasions.

Follow the action and breaking news throughout the day here!

Reporting By:
13:51

Order with 10 to go: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Albon, de Vries and Ricciardo.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:49

Leclerc takes to the top with a 1m33.930s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen. 

Russell goes fourth, 0.9s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:42

Albon goes sixth in the Williams, 1.3s down on Verstappen's top time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:40

Leclerc slots into second, 0.083s off. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:39

Despite a scrappy final sector, Verstappen has gone quickest overall, 0.2s clear of Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:37

Sainz has gone quickest with a 1m34.286s but Verstappen has just set a purple S1.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:37
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:36
More on Sainz's grid penalty

Carlos Sainz will be hit with a minimum 10-place F1 grid penalty

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:33

Mercedes 3-4 at the moment, Russell 0.2s ahead of de Vries. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:31

Verstappen improves his benchmark to a 1m34.346, 1.2s clear of the rest.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:29

The order with 30 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Gasly, de Vries, Ricciardo, Alonso and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:24
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:20

Russell moves ahead of de Vries, 0.4s now between the Mercedes pair.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:19

A spin for Perez at Turn 4. He manages to keep it out of the barriers, though.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:18

New control electronics for Carlos Sainz gives him a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:17
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:15

De Vries moves up to fourth on the mediums, 1.3s off the pace. Solid.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:13

Current top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Norris, Russell, Magnussen, Latifi, Stroll and Vettel.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:12

Leclerc gets within a second of Verstappen to slot into second.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:11

Verstappen improves to a 1m34.991s, 1.1s ahead of his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:10
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:09

Perez makes it a Red Bull 1-2, 0.4s off. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:09

"The feeling of the throttle pedal is not right," Norris says over team radio.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:09

Vettel slots into fourth on the hards, 2.1s off Verstappen's top time on the softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:08

De Vries' first time of the day puts him ninth, 1.6s down on Russell in fourth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture