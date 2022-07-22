Order with 10 to go: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Albon, de Vries and Ricciardo.
LIVE F1 Updates: French Grand Prix - Friday Practice
It's time for Friday F1 practice for the French Grand Prix.
The first session starts at 1pm, while second practice kicks off at 4pm.
Nyck de Vries will replace Lewis Hamilton in first practice as all teams are required to run a young driver on two occasions.
Follow the action and breaking news throughout the day here!
Order with 10 to go: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Norris, Albon, de Vries and Ricciardo.
Leclerc takes to the top with a 1m33.930s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
Russell goes fourth, 0.9s off.
Albon goes sixth in the Williams, 1.3s down on Verstappen's top time.
Leclerc slots into second, 0.083s off.
Despite a scrappy final sector, Verstappen has gone quickest overall, 0.2s clear of Sainz.
Sainz has gone quickest with a 1m34.286s but Verstappen has just set a purple S1.
Carlos Sainz will be hit with a minimum 10-place F1 grid penalty
Mercedes 3-4 at the moment, Russell 0.2s ahead of de Vries.
Verstappen improves his benchmark to a 1m34.346, 1.2s clear of the rest.
The order with 30 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Gasly, de Vries, Ricciardo, Alonso and Zhou.
Russell moves ahead of de Vries, 0.4s now between the Mercedes pair.
A spin for Perez at Turn 4. He manages to keep it out of the barriers, though.
New control electronics for Carlos Sainz gives him a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday.
De Vries moves up to fourth on the mediums, 1.3s off the pace. Solid.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Norris, Russell, Magnussen, Latifi, Stroll and Vettel.
Leclerc gets within a second of Verstappen to slot into second.
Verstappen improves to a 1m34.991s, 1.1s ahead of his teammate.
Perez makes it a Red Bull 1-2, 0.4s off.
"The feeling of the throttle pedal is not right," Norris says over team radio.
Vettel slots into fourth on the hards, 2.1s off Verstappen's top time on the softs.
De Vries' first time of the day puts him ninth, 1.6s down on Russell in fourth.