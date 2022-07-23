Click here for the full FP3 results
LIVE F1 UPDATES: French Grand Prix - Follow Qualifying
Saturday at the F1 French Grand Prix is here with final practice and qualifying.
Ferrari headed the timesheets in both Friday sessions but with Red Bull just behind, it's going to be another close fight for pole position.
Will Mercedes join the fight after a lacklustre day?
Follow the F1 action and breaking news from Paul Ricard here.
Chequered flag out - Verstappen on top ahead of Sainz and Leclerc.
Into the final four minutes.
Verstappen improves to a 1m32.272, 0.3s clear.
Sainz takes to the top with a 1m32.626s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen who has yet to run on the softs.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Russell, Albon, Norris, Tsunoda and Latifi.
Albon betters his teammate, 0.7s off the pace.
Leclerc goes second, a tenth off. Sainz is third, 0.3s off.
Latifi goes fifth in the Williams.
Hamilton moves up to third, 0.4s off Verstappen.
Order with 30 minutes to go: Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Gasly, Bottas, Alonso, Magnussen, Norris, Hamilton and Zhou.
A spin for Leclerc on his hards at Turn 12.
Sainz slots into second, 0.4s off on the softs. Leclerc is only eighth on the hards.
Back of the grid penalties for Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen for new PU components.
Hamilton moves up to fifth, 1.3s off the pace.
Bottas now goes third on the softs.
Alonso moves up to third on the mediums, 1.2s down on Verstappen.
Current order: Verstappen, Perez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Magnussen and Ricciardo.
Verstappen improves again to a 1m32.808s, 0.497s ahead of Perez.
Hamilton's first time of the day puts him only fourth, 1.7s off.
Only times from Verstappen, Perez, Ocon and Magnussen sso far.
A slow start to FP3.