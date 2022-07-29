Current top 10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Ricciardo, Ocon, Hamilton, Albon, Russell, Tsunoda and Gasly.
LIVE F1 UPDATES: Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice
The final race before the F1 summer break is here at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Friday practice gets underway at 1pm UK time.
Follow this weekend's action with the Crash.net live blog.
Current top 10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Ricciardo, Ocon, Hamilton, Albon, Russell, Tsunoda and Gasly.
Verstappen improves to second, 0.018s off.
Leclerc now goes quickest with a 1m20.225s, 0.4s ahead of Sainz.
Sainz takes to the top with a 1m20.696s, 0.5s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen goes to the top with a 1m21.235s, 0.1s ahead of Sainz. Ricciardo is 0.2s off on mediums.
Traffic is an issue.
Leclerc: "Tell me a good gap because now it‘s a mess."
19 of the 20 cars are out on track - just Hamilton still in the pit lane.
Both Aston Martins are quick to get out on track with their fancy new rear wing.
First practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix is now underway.
Kubica replaces Bottas once again in FP1 for Alfa Romeo.
We're just over 30 minutes away from the start of FP1.
How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?
We run through the candidates...
The big news ahead of the weekend was Sebastian Vettel's shock retirement.
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the Hungarian Grand Prix!