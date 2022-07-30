Crash Home
F1
Live
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

LIVE UPDATES: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Nicholas Latifi shockingly went fastest in the final Practice ahead of Saturday afternoon's Qualifying.

A torrential downpour had majorly affected Saturday morning and will remain a factor.

Follow the F1 action at the Hungaroring here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
15:32

Ricciardo goes fourth, Zhou into fifth for Alfa Romeo.

15:31

Alonso goes second, 0.2s off Verstappen.

15:30

Perez has his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5.

15:30

Verstappen goes 0.4s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

15:29

Norris sets a 1m18.121s to go 0.6s clear of the field.

15:28

It's a 1m18.883s for Russell, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.

15:27

Nine cars out on track at the moment as Hamilton goes fastest in sector one.

15:27

Used softs for the Mercedes drivers on their first runs.

15:26

Time for Q2...

15:19

Out in Q1: Tsunoda, Albon, Vettel, Gasly and Latifi.

15:18

Chequered flag out...

15:17

Alonso goes fifth, Bottas into seventh.

15:17

Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m18.374s, a tenth ahead of Sainz.

15:16

All 20 cars are out on track - who will make it through to Q2? 

Hamilton goes quickest in S1.

15:16

In the drop-zone: Albon, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

15:15

15:15

Vettel now goes 12th in the Aston Martin. 

15:15

Zhou goes fifth; Albon into 14th.

15:15

Schumacher now goes ninth. Zhou and Albon are also improving.

15:14

Big track evolution here as Magnussen goes eighth.

15:13

Five minutes to go in Q1.

15:12

Stroll goes ninth in the Aston Martin - strong lap.

15:11

Leclerc now goes second, 0.297s off.

15:11

Verstappen goes faster again, extending his advantage to 0.4s. 

15:11

Hamilton slots into second, fastest in the final sector for the Mercedes.

