Ricciardo goes fourth, Zhou into fifth for Alfa Romeo.
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Nicholas Latifi shockingly went fastest in the final Practice ahead of Saturday afternoon's Qualifying.
A torrential downpour had majorly affected Saturday morning and will remain a factor.
Alonso goes second, 0.2s off Verstappen.
Perez has his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5.
Verstappen goes 0.4s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
Norris sets a 1m18.121s to go 0.6s clear of the field.
It's a 1m18.883s for Russell, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.
Nine cars out on track at the moment as Hamilton goes fastest in sector one.
Used softs for the Mercedes drivers on their first runs.
Time for Q2...
Out in Q1: Tsunoda, Albon, Vettel, Gasly and Latifi.
Chequered flag out...
Alonso goes fifth, Bottas into seventh.
Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m18.374s, a tenth ahead of Sainz.
All 20 cars are out on track - who will make it through to Q2?
Hamilton goes quickest in S1.
In the drop-zone: Albon, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.
Vettel now goes 12th in the Aston Martin.
Zhou goes fifth; Albon into 14th.
Schumacher now goes ninth. Zhou and Albon are also improving.
Big track evolution here as Magnussen goes eighth.
Five minutes to go in Q1.
Stroll goes ninth in the Aston Martin - strong lap.
Leclerc now goes second, 0.297s off.
Verstappen goes faster again, extending his advantage to 0.4s.
Hamilton slots into second, fastest in the final sector for the Mercedes.