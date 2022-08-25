The Australian has been dropped for next year but what options does he have for 2023?
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton speaks to the media
F1 is finally back after a long summer break for the Belgian Grand Prix.
It could be the last race at the iconic Spa circuit for some time with rumours of it dropping off the calendar for 2023.
There's a lot to discuss in Belgium with Fernando Alonso's switch to Aston Martin, Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren and Oscar Piastri's likely move to Woking - all on the agenda.
Let's not forget the new floor rules that could impact Red Bull or Ferrari in the title race.
Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO?
Hello and welcome back to Crash.net's live blog! We are at Spa for the Belgian Grand Prix.
A busy media day awaits us!