#F1 #BBCF1 #BELGIANGP FP3: With 15 minutes to session start, air temp @circuitspa is 15.5C and the track 19.8C. Cloudy & currently dry; just a fairly low likelihood of patchy drizzle today & FIA official risk of rain is 30% for this session.\u2014 Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) August 27, 2022
LIVE F1 UPDATES: Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday at Spa
F1 is back for this weekend at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit which hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen looked unstoppable on Friday but he will start from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.
Charles Leclerc will also start at the back of the grid.
With the two title contenders at the back, it opens the door for Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and the two Mercedes drivers.
Hello and welcome back to Crash.net's live blog from Spa-Francorchamps.