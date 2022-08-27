Crash Home
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

LIVE F1 UPDATES: Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday at Spa

Last Updated: 10 Minutes Ago

F1 is back for this weekend at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit which hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen looked unstoppable on Friday but he will start from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

Charles Leclerc will also start at the back of the grid.

With the two title contenders at the back, it opens the door for Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and the two Mercedes drivers.

Follow the F1 action this weekend here.

Key Moments
Weather update
What happened on Friday?

Read our FP2 report...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
Hello and welcome back to Crash.net's live blog from Spa-Francorchamps.

