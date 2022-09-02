Crash Home
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Verstappen stops on track in FP1!

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is here with Friday practice.

Home hero Max Verstappen is 93 points clear at the top of the standings and he's looking for his 10th win of the season.

Ferrari are expected to be back on form after a poor Belgian Grand Prix.

What can Mercedes do?

Follow the F1 action this weekend here.

12:07
12:07

Leclerc goes fourth on the softs, 0.2s off Sainz.

12:07

12:04

Perez has just run off the track at Turn 9 onto the grass. He managed to avoid the barrier.

12:03

Current top 10: Sainz, Norris, Ricciardo, Alonso, Perez, Ocon, Schumacher, Albon, Magnussen and Gasly.

12:01
11:57

Sainz takes to the top now on the softs with a 1m12.845s, less than a tenth ahead of Norris.

11:54

Norris goes 0.7s clear of Alonso on the softs. Strong lap from the McLaren driver.

11:53

Alonso sets a 1m13.635s to go fastest, 1.0s clear of Albon and Verstappen, who is in the pit lane.

11:53

Alonso is out on the softs and he's gone quickest in S1 and S2.

11:50

FP1 is now back underway. 40 minutes on the clock.

11:50

Schumacher has been cleared of the pit lane incident - leaving the pit lane under red flag.

11:46
11:42

Current order: Verstappen, Ricciardo, Norris, Alonso, Stroll, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Schumacher, Russell.

11:42

Verstappen is out of his car now.

11:41

Red Flag

11:41

"Something wrong with the gearbox," Verstappen reported over team radio.

He's stopped out on track near the banking.

11:40

Could be a red flag here, Verstappen is still stranded on track.

11:40

Verstappen has stopped out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Horner: "We're not quite sure what to call you, whether it's Sir Max, Lord Max or Super Max, but congrats from everyone in the team!"

Verstappen: "Haha thanks mate, just call me Max, as always!"

11:37

Ricciardo now takes to the top. A good start from McLaren, who are expected to be strong here at Zandvoort, like they were in Hungary.

11:36

Verstappen goes fastest on the hards, 1m15.266s for the reigning champion. 0.4s clear of Norris.

11:35

Norris takes to the top with a 1m15.646s, less than a tenth clear of Alonso.

11:33

Alonso goes quickest with a 1m17.360s on the mediums, 0.4s ahead of Stroll.

11:33
