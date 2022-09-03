Crash Home
F1
Live
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren MCL36. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,

LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Saturday at Zandvoort

Last Updated: 38 Minutes Ago

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying.

Ferrari seem to be back on the pace, and with Mercedes in the fight (it seems), it should be an exciting day.

Home hero Max Verstappen had a disrupted Friday due to gearbox issues - will he find the pace to take pole again in front of his supporters?

Follow the action this weekend here.

Reporting By:
11:59

Leclerc quickest ahead of Russell, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:58

Into the final two minutes.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:57

Verstappen improves but remains a tenth off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:51

Verstappen moves into second, 0.2s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:51

Perez goes fifth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:49

Norris moves into eighth for McLaren ahead of Stroll and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:47

Hamilton slots into fourth, 0.5s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:46

Russell goes second, 0.066s off Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:45

Leclerc goes 0.3s clear of Sainz to take top spot off his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:44

Vettel goes third for Aston Martin, 0.5s off the pace. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:44

Sainz has gone fastest with a 1m11.971s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:38

Albon goes third for Williams - impressive!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:32
The Orange Army are out in force
Circuit atmosphere - fans in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:29

Order with 30 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel, Perez and Magnussen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:28

Hamilton is unhappy after being impeded by Tsunoda into Turn 7.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:27
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:25

Leclerc and Hamilton are trying to improve their times again.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:22

Russell on team radio: "Those pigeons are back on the apex of Turn 7."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:21

Hamilton slots into third now, 0.6s off Verstappen's top time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:20

Leclerc goes second for Ferrari, 0.5s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:19
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:19

Sainz moves up to second but he's 0.7s off Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:17

Verstappen improves again on the same set of softs - 1m12.196s now for the reigning champion.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:16

Schumacher goes third for Haas, 0.9s down on Verstappen's early benchmark.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:14

Russell slots into second, 0.6s off the pace.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture