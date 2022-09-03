Leclerc quickest ahead of Russell, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton.
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Saturday at Zandvoort
The F1 Dutch Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying.
Ferrari seem to be back on the pace, and with Mercedes in the fight (it seems), it should be an exciting day.
Home hero Max Verstappen had a disrupted Friday due to gearbox issues - will he find the pace to take pole again in front of his supporters?
Into the final two minutes.
Verstappen improves but remains a tenth off.
Verstappen moves into second, 0.2s off.
Perez goes fifth.
Norris moves into eighth for McLaren ahead of Stroll and Albon.
Hamilton slots into fourth, 0.5s off.
Russell goes second, 0.066s off Leclerc.
Leclerc goes 0.3s clear of Sainz to take top spot off his teammate.
Vettel goes third for Aston Martin, 0.5s off the pace.
Sainz has gone fastest with a 1m11.971s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen.
Albon goes third for Williams - impressive!
Order with 30 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel, Perez and Magnussen.
Hamilton is unhappy after being impeded by Tsunoda into Turn 7.
Leclerc and Hamilton are trying to improve their times again.
Russell on team radio: "Those pigeons are back on the apex of Turn 7."
Hamilton slots into third now, 0.6s off Verstappen's top time.
Leclerc goes second for Ferrari, 0.5s off.
Sainz moves up to second but he's 0.7s off Verstappen.
Verstappen improves again on the same set of softs - 1m12.196s now for the reigning champion.
Schumacher goes third for Haas, 0.9s down on Verstappen's early benchmark.
Russell slots into second, 0.6s off the pace.