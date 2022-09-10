Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13.

Italian Grand Prix 2022: Practice and qualifying at Monza LIVE UPDATES!

Saturday for the F1 Italian Grand Prix is here with final practice and qualifying.

It should be an interesting day with a host of drivers set to start from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

The big news is that Nyck de Vries will replace Alex Albon for the remainder of this weekend.

Follow the action from Monza here!

12:54

Order with five minutes to go: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Russell, Ocon, Hamilton and Zhou.

12:51

Leclerc over team radio: "I want to do another lap for the confidence, especially the last corner."

12:51

Schumacher takes to the track for the first time this afternoon with just over eight minutes to go.

12:51

Perez slots into third, 0.5s shy of Verstappen.

De Vries moves into 13th, a tenth off Latifi.

12:49

Leclerc moves into third on the softs, 0.3s off Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75 follows Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18.
12:49

Verstappen improves to a 1m21.252s to go 0.6s ahead of Sainz.

12:47

Now let's see what the Red Bulls can do on the softs.

12:46

Hamilton goes eighth on the softs, 0.6s off Verstappen.

12:45

Latifi goes eighth for Williams, 0.9s off Verstappen.

12:44

Sainz moves into second, 0.025s off the pace set by Verstappen on the mediums.

12:44

Russell goes fourth on the softs, 0.4s off the pace.

Sainz is on course to go second.

12:41

Time for some fresh soft tyre runs!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:39
12:39

De Vries continues to find more time in the Williams. He sets a 1m24.708s, 1.2s off Latifi (softs).

12:37

Only Tsunoda and de Vries are on track currently. 

12:35

Order with 25 to go: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Gasly, Hamilton, Norris, Ocon and Tsunoda.

12:33

"Traffic paradise," Bottas reports over team radio.

12:32

Confirmation of Magnussen's 15-place penalty for new PU components. 

12:31

Verstappen is impeded again by Russell.

12:30
Prep for de Vries
Nyck de Vries (NLD) Williams Racing Reserve Driver.
12:28

Latifi moves up to 11th on the softs, 1.6s off Verstappen.

12:27

His first lap puts him 18th overall, 0.8s off Williams teammate Latifi.

12:26

De Vries is on track for Williams. His first timed lap of the day. 

Good luck to him!

12:24

Current top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Tsunoda, Gasly, Vettel and Ricciardo.

12:22

Leclerc improves to a 1m21.944s - within a tenth of Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75.
