F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
F1 returns after a mini-break following the final European race of the season at Monza
Max Verstappen could win his second title this weekend as F1 returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Verstappen is gunning for his 12th victory of the season, which would put him one shy of the record - 13 - set by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013).
F1 returns to Singapore for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday practice kicks off at 11am UK time, while second practice is at 2pm UK time.
Leclerc is back out on track after that small brake issue earlier in the session.
Alonso slots into second, 1.1s off Verstappen.
Verstappen now moves 1.6s clear of Perez at the top of the timesheets.
Alonso moves into second, 1.3s off Verstappen's top time - both on the mediums.
Verstappen moves 1.8s clear of the rest of the field - wow!
Current order after 15 minutes: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon, Norris, Stroll, Hamilton, Bottas and Albon.
Replays show Russell hitting the barrier square-on at Turn 11. Some minor front wing damage there.
Verstappen improves to a 1m45.466s, 1.1s ahead of Perez. Alonso is now 1.8s off.
Big improvements from the reigning F1 champion.
Leclerc is back in the pit lane after reporting a brake issue with his Ferrari.
Two-time Singapore GP winner, Alonso, now takes to the top with a 1m47.291s, less than a tenth ahead of Verstappen - both drivers are on the mediums.
Verstappen goes 2.3s clear of the rest of the field with a 1m47.329s.
Red Bull teammate Perez now slots into second, 0.9s off.
Sainz now takes to the top with a 1m50.961s, a tenth ahead of Magnussen.
Magnussen takes to the top with a 1m51.074s, a tenth ahead of Bottas.
Zhou is 0.6s off in third - recently re-signed for 2023 with Alfa Romeo.
16 of the 20 cars are now out on track. Just Vettel, Stroll, Albon and Russell in the pit lane.
FP1 is now underway in Singapore - Bottas and Zhou take to the circuit for Alfa Romeo.
The official chance of rain is at 20 percent.
It's not dark yet in Singapore so it's not an entirely representative session, however, they will be keen to get out there to learn the track again.
FP1 will be the first time Nicholas Latifi, Zhou Guanyu, Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher have driven the Marina Bay Street Circuit.