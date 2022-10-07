17 of the 20 cars are out on track.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
F1 returns to Japan for the first time since 2019 after not racing at Suzuka over the past three years due to the pandemic.
Max Verstappen could become a two-time champion this weekend should he outscore Charles Leclerc by eight points, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by six.
Friday practice looks set to be disrupted by heavy rain. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks better.
FP1 kicks off at 4am UK time, while FP2 is set to start at 7am.
Second practice will be extended by 30 minutes to allow for teams to test for Pirelli ahead of F1 2023.
Alonso takes to the top - 0.3s ahead of the Ferrari duo.
Sainz edges ahead of Leclerc for P1 - less than a tenth betwen the pair.
The rain is starting to fall more heavily now.
Leclerc takes to the top, 0.3s ahead of Ocon.
Ocon displaces Verstapepn at the top of the order - 0.3s between the duo.
Verstappen goes 3.6s clear on the inters.
Verstappen, Ocon and Bottas are on inters.
Verstappen takes to the circuit for the first time this morning.
"We're expecting rain for the last 15 minutes of the session."
Current order with 30 minutes to go: Sainz, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Bottas, Norris, Magnussen, Schumacher, Gasly, Zhou and Tsunoda.
The times continue to tumble.
Shouldn't be far off from seeing some intermediates.
"Inters would be better. These tyres are already overheating"
Current order: Leclerc, Sainz, Schumacher, Bottas and Zhou.
"I actually think we could already go on inters," Leclerc reports.
Leclerc storms to the top, 0.9s ahead of Schumacher.
Stroll: "Track is quite dry, there's not much standing water."
Schumacher sets a 1m50.343s - the first time of the day.
Stroll returns to the pit lane as Hamilton and Bottas take to the track.
The tracks getting busier with Stroll, Vettel, Leclerc, Sainz and Albon joining Schumacher.
Schumacher also takes to the track.