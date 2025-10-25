2025 F1 Mexico City GP - LIVE FP3

17:44

With the Sprint replacing FP3 last time out in Austin, we're back to a regular format in Mexico City with the upcoming session therefore a chance to get some meaningful testing done before qualifying later this evening (22.00 UK time) and then tomorrow's race.

Friday Practice saw Max Verstappen resume what has recently become a rather customary spot at the top of the standings, with Lando Norris second.

Points' leader Oscar Piastri was down in 12th, but all three drivers weren't exactly waxing lyrical about their Fridays so it remains to be seen what they have in reserve for Saturday