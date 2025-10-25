2025 F1 Mexico City GP - LIVE FP3

Incidentally, after George Russell's entertaining stunt on Friday - READ HERE - we're now looking at anyone in a Mexican wrestling mask (or mascara, as they call it) with all sorts of suspicion...
Is that you, Charles Leclerc...?
Full live text commentary for the third and final free practice session (FP3) for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Incidentally, after George Russell's entertaining stunt on Friday - READ HERE - we're now looking at anyone in a Mexican wrestling mask (or mascara, as they call it) with all sorts of suspicion...
Is that you, Charles Leclerc...?
With the Sprint replacing FP3 last time out in Austin, we're back to a regular format in Mexico City with the upcoming session therefore a chance to get some meaningful testing done before qualifying later this evening (22.00 UK time) and then tomorrow's race.
Friday Practice saw Max Verstappen resume what has recently become a rather customary spot at the top of the standings, with Lando Norris second.
Points' leader Oscar Piastri was down in 12th, but all three drivers weren't exactly waxing lyrical about their Fridays so it remains to be seen what they have in reserve for Saturday
Buen dia a todos!
Welcome to Crash.net's live text commentary for the third and final free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix in - you guessed it - Mexico City, which is of course in... Mexico.
Geography lesson over, we're turning our attention to F1, which returns to the track in just under an hour's time for the final crucial tweak ahead of qualifying later today