Oscar Piastri - McLaren Racing
Oscar Piastri - McLaren Racing
LIVE

2025 F1 Mexico City GP - LIVE FP3

Full live text commentary for the third and final free practice session (FP3) for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Full live text commentary for the third and final free practice session (FP3) for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

25 Oct 2025
17:48

Incidentally, after George Russell's entertaining stunt on Friday - READ HERE - we're now looking at anyone in a Mexican wrestling mask (or mascara, as they call it) with all sorts of suspicion...

Is that you, Charles Leclerc...?

Mexican wrestling mask fan
Mexican wrestling mask fan
17:44

With the Sprint replacing FP3 last time out in Austin, we're back to a regular format in Mexico City with the upcoming session therefore a chance to get some meaningful testing done before qualifying later this evening (22.00 UK time) and then tomorrow's race.

Friday Practice saw Max Verstappen resume what has recently become a rather customary spot at the top of the standings, with Lando Norris second.

Points' leader Oscar Piastri was down in 12th, but all three drivers weren't exactly waxing lyrical about their Fridays so it remains to be seen what they have in reserve for Saturday

17:37
Hola amigos!

Buen dia a todos!

Welcome to Crash.net's live text commentary for the third and final free practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix in - you guessed it - Mexico City, which is of course in... Mexico.

Geography lesson over, we're turning our attention to F1, which returns to the track in just under an hour's time for the final crucial tweak ahead of qualifying later today

George Russell - Mercedes
George Russell - Mercedes

 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - LIVE FP3
22m ago
Oscar Piastri - McLaren Racing
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driver
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sergio Perez’s bold ‘even Lewis Hamilton would struggle at Red Bull’ claim
1h ago
Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas opens up on failed Williams reunion: “We had the contract already”
1h ago
James Vowles and Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
McLaren hint Lando Norris’ “repercussions” scrapped to focus on Max Verstappen threat
2h ago
Randeep Singh and Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso reignites Lewis Hamilton rivalry with sarcastic applause in practice
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP Feature
Sepang 2015: The sad reality still haunting Valentino Rossi from MotoGP’s biggest fallout
4h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli ‘fighting for the title’ in Sepang MotoGP sprint
4h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
5h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP