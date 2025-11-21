Norris heads for a fast lap but it's not pretty with the McLaren fighting for grip on entry and exit - the inters are still the tyre to be on for now
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE FP3 - Final touches before qualifying
Full LIVE text commentary for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix FP3 session at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada, United States
Teams and drivers put the finishing touches to their cars ahead of qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix during the third and final free practice session as Lando Norris bids to make it three pole positions in a row.
Lando Norris and Liam Lawson are the first to attempt the dry weather tyres - Norris is told 'zero risk'
Hamilton is currently fastest as we near the mid-way point in the session - he has also been the busiest out there, completing 13 laps
Rain is reportedly on the way, which might explain why the track is currently so busy
Box box for Yuki Tsunoda as Red Bull report an issue with his car
It looks like a handful out there with various missed apexes and squirrelling exits as the cars get the power down
Norris is fastest from Hamilton, Piastri, Hadjar and Verstappen but there is precious little to read into this as the cars pound round putting in the laps to get data.
This is right now very much a fact-finding mission for the conditions
15mins in and no-one has taken a chance on the dry weather tyres as yet
Alex Albon suffers a run-on at Turn 5, prompting some clumsy slow three-point turning in the escape road - avoids a scrape and gets on his way
The track is evolving and so is the timing screen - but the fastest time (Hamilton) is a 1m 45.7s.
Norris' fastest FP2 time was 1m 33.6s
Patchy track conditions are never pleasant in an F1 car, but this Vegas track exacerbates this issue.
For one, the surface is usually reserved for Vegas traffic and is less porous than your average circuit, the high-speed stretches makes braking a lottery and several braking zones are curved - those walls will look mightily unforgiving.
But! Even if it remains dry for qualifying, this is a crucial time for drivers to better understand the circuit in these particularly chilly conditions
Charles Leclerc came a cropper in FP2 after rolling to a stop with a technical issue.
However, what was originally feared to be a gearbox issue - raising fears of a change and a grid penalty - was in fact a faulty steering wheel.
Which is handy because those can be changed in a few moments
On board with Lewis Hamilton reveals two things:
- A distinct lack of grip on the shiny road-going surface but patchy all the same
- A very vajazzaly silver helmet (that's glittery to you and me)
They certainly weren't queuing up the get out of the pit-lane at the green light, but we do have some track action.
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton are giving it a good go on the intermediate tyres, even if the track does look dry if low grip
Off we pop, one hour of track time to get everything set-up for qualifying later today (04.00 UK time)
The track for FP3 has been declared wet but it is drying, so it remains to be seen how much running will done here if the weather trackers suggest it will be dry for qualifying later
Let's look a little further down the order and pick up on some of the other battles happening down the overall standings in this autumnal stage of the season.
Kimi Antonelli's podium in Brazil has seen him move into striking range of overhauling Hamilton for seventh overall.
The big mover in recent rounds has been Ollie Bearman, who has scythed his way up to 11th in the overall standings on the back of four consecutive top ten finishes, including that fourth in Mexico.
It has put him right in the mire for a potential overall top ten with ninth down to 17th covered by just 15 points.
Nico Hülkenberg holds ninth, Yuki Tsunoda 17th with a whole lot of drivers crammed between them. Even a modest top ten finish this weekend can make a big difference in terms of points and position - one to watch this weekend outside the usual big hitters
A little more than 10mins to go before the start of FP3... it's not raining but it is nippy out there
What of Lewis Hamilton?
He remains blockbuster for F1 and we're in the most blockbuster city on the calendar... but his form recently in the Ferrari has been anything but blockbuster.
Coming off the back of a torrid weekend all round in his 'adopted' home of Brazil, Hamilton cast a downbeat shadow, which drew the ire of John Elkann - which isn't ideal given he was the architect of prising Hamilton from Mercedes to join Ferrari.
While it takes time to adapt to a new team, new car and new culture, many would have hoped Hamilton's credentials as a seven-time F1 World Champion would have shortened that transition period.
Instead, he is the only driver in the overall top ten yet to stand on a (full-length) GP podium.
A quick recap of Thursday practice (this being a Saturday race local time), Norris emerged quickest but was one of only a handful of drivers to get a representative soft tyre lap in.
A wobbly manhole cover - the scourge of the street circuit - caused a red flag in FP2 that spoiled a number of laps and made getting a read on the fast times difficult.
Still, Norris sounding positive was encouraging, not least because Vegas is a type of circuit that isn't best suited to the McLaren package.
That could prove crucial this weekend with many looking towards Mercedes as the big competition - as they were in 2024 - but Verstappen can never be discounted, while Ferrari have had a habit of turning up in time for qualifying recently.
Then again, the iffy weather conditions and the unique characteristics of the circuit are reason enough to flip things on its head. We'll just have to wait and see.
Anyway, getting back to the here and now, it is currently wet in Vegas, which will be a new experience for the drivers if it (probably) stays that way for FP3.
The weather has been pretty awful in recent days and while the floods have stopped flashing, it's both damp and VERY cold out there. Thirteen degrees and dropping.
F1 has raced in some dodgy conditions on many occasions, but generally it follows the sun around the world - cold track temperatures, exacerbated by the night-time conditions, aren't terribly familiar.
Coupled with the low-grip, ultra-fast Vegas Strip layout and it could be a touch tetchy in the run up to qualifying
If the below is represents the nuances and various permutations of an F1 title battle, here is some cold hard maths to balance things out again.
Three grands prix, plus one Sprint, means there are a maximum of 83 points on the table.
Just three drivers remain in mathematical chance of the title.
Norris leads Piastri by 24 points, while Verstappen is 49 points adrift of the top spot.
It's all getting very real out there...
So, the momentum is definitely with Norris right now, which will come as some relief to McLaren having seen its robust advantage over the field at the start of the year gradually erode.
While the British team remains the most steadfast two-car block on the grid, Mercedes, Ferrari and especially Red Bull in the hands of Max Verstappen have lobbed some curveballs recently that have unsteadied the good ship McLaren.
It's too late for those teams to have a say in the constructors' fight - that was sewn up a long time ago - while Norris' back-to-back wins have probably given Verstappen an uphill task even he can't scale at this stage (49 points).
However, it's indicative of the additional headache either driver - especially Piastri right now - faces on weekends when things aren't quite going to plan.
Whereas Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg could once have a shocking weekend but still finish second to the other once upon a time, just a minor grumble with set-up could be the difference between a win and a decent points' finish for McLaren.
Two wins on the bounce (three if you include the São Paulo Sprint) has seen Lando Norris not only overturn an erstwhile margin to McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, but it has seen him take control of proceedings with only three rounds (three GP, one Sprint) still to go.
What was a deficit of 31 points to Piastri after Round 15 in Zandvoort is now a 24 point lead heading into Round 22.
Perhaps the more telling statistic is that Piastri hasn't beaten Norris on the road since Zandvoort, while recent rounds have been fraught with errors, clashes and generally indifferent pace.
Norris hasn't been a picture of perfection himself during that time, but emphatic wins in Mexico and São Paulo have sent a massive message of intent at this critical stage in the season.
It's far from over, but another GP win for Norris coupled with an iffy weekend for Piastri could make this the pivotal moment in the title race...
Welcome one, welcome all to live text commentary for the third and final free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
A shiny new jewel in the F1 crown, this is the third visit to the 'Entertainment Capital of the World' as the drivers get the spine-tingling opportunity to blast down the Las Vegas Strip against a stunning skyline of hotels and casinos.
And if the spectacle of Vegas isn't enough to get you excited, then the bristling F1 title battle should do the trick...