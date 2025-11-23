2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: As it happened - Verstappen hits the jackpot, Norris extends lead

05:52

Thank you, thank you very much...

So that's that, Elvis (well, Ollie) has left the building... almost.

We resume battle in a fortnight's time in Qatar where it's another double header of Sprint and Grand Prix.

It means Norris has the shout of a first match point in Doha if things go his way - however he won't be hinging everything on that with a max of 33 points to play for.

Shall we reconvene then in two weeks' time? Wonderful... until then, ciao for now!