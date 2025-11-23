2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: As it happened - Verstappen hits the jackpot, Norris extends lead

Vegas might be the home of gambling, but for Norris, Piastri and Verstappen, they leave Nevada with stakes higher than ever.
Verstappen's win keeps him in range of a title tilt with just Qatar and Abu Dhabi now left to go - a testament to some stellar performances by the Red Bull driver since the summer break.
Norris, however, remains in control despite - by his own assertion - not a great performance en route to second.
'Not a good performance' is still out-performing Piastri, whose 30 point margin looks very difficult to overcome with just two races and one sprint to go now.