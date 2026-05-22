F1 Canada LIVE: Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 in disrupted practice

KEY MOMENTS

Antonelli leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP1

Albon crash causes heavy damage; Ocon also in strife

Colapinto and Lawson suffer early reliability woes

Only one practice session will take place ahead of sprint qualifying

The fifth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Canadian Grand Prix.

While the vast majority of teams brought significant upgrade packages to the Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes kept its powder dry, and has brought its first major upgrade to Montreal. With the team having been victorious in all four rounds so far, there is intrigue as to the margin the team will be able to pull with its new parts, especially as the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is usually a strong venue for Mercedes.

McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull will hope to have closed the gap with additional upgrades, although notably smaller, to their own cars.

Max Verstappen has stolen plenty of the limelight, with his exploits at the Nurburgring 24 Hours a key talking point among drivers in the paddock.

Esteban Ocon and Haas have been forced to dismiss suggestions that they could part company imminently, with reports described as b******* by both the driver and team principal Ayao Komatsu having circled during the week, suggesting an argument had taken place between the pair in Miami.

As this is a sprint weekend, there will be just one practice session taking place before sprint qualifying on Friday evening.

Unlike in Miami, where there had been a significant break in the lead-up, the practice session will last just one hour.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1: 5:30pm BST - 6:30pm BST

Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm BST - 10:14pm BST