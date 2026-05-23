The light goes green at the end of the pit lane, and drivers begin to make their way to the grid. 23 laps will make up the sprint, with a race time expected of around 30 minutes.
F1 Canada LIVE: Russell on pole from Antonelli for Montreal sprint
Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Russell starts from pole for the Canada sprint
- Hamilton in fifth after strong qualifying
- Williams to use sprint as a test after Albon repairs
The racing action gets underway at the Canadian Grand Prix with the sprint race.
George Russell will start from pole position, leading a Mercedes one-two, after a major upgrade package appeared to have increased the Silver Arrow's advantage at the front of the pack.
Behind, McLaren and Ferrari have been locked in battle, with Lewis Hamilton leading the way through to SQ3, when he dropped behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Alex Albon was the major casualty of practice, with the left-hand side of his Williams destroyed after he struck a groundhog and pitched into the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 7. Liam Lawson too suffered early technical problems, and neither took part in sprint qualifying, so start at the back.
Driver futures have been a topic of discussion already, with Haas forced to bat away suggestions that Esteban Ocon was headed for the exit door, and Max Verstappen's future - both in F1 and the Red Bull team - has been a topic of continued speculation.
2026 Canadian Grand Prix Friday schedule
Sprint race: 5:00pm BST - 6:00pm BST
Qualifying: 9pm BST - 10pm BST
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|21
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|22
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Albon, Bearman, Gasly and Lawson will start from the pits today, with both Albon and Lawson failing to take part in sprint qualifying after suffering crash damage and reliability problems respectively.
Good afternoon and welcome to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. We get things underway today in half an hour, with the sprint race.