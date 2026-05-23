Canadian Grand Prix
Canadian Grand Prix
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F1 Canada LIVE: Russell on pole from Antonelli for Montreal sprint

Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix

KEY MOMENTS

  • Russell starts from pole for the Canada sprint
  • Hamilton in fifth after strong qualifying
  • Williams to use sprint as a test after Albon repairs

The racing action gets underway at the Canadian Grand Prix with the sprint race. 

George Russell will start from pole position, leading a Mercedes one-two, after a major upgrade package appeared to have increased the Silver Arrow's advantage at the front of the pack. 

Behind, McLaren and Ferrari have been locked in battle, with Lewis Hamilton leading the way through to SQ3, when he dropped behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. 

Alex Albon was the major casualty of practice, with the left-hand side of his Williams destroyed after he struck a groundhog and pitched into the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 7. Liam Lawson too suffered early technical problems, and neither took part in sprint qualifying, so start at the back.

Driver futures have been a topic of discussion already, with Haas forced to bat away suggestions that Esteban Ocon was headed for the exit door, and Max Verstappen's future - both in F1 and the Red Bull team - has been a topic of continued speculation.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Friday schedule

Sprint race: 5:00pm BST - 6:00pm BST

Qualifying: 9pm BST - 10pm BST

23 May 2026
16:32

The light goes green at the end of the pit lane, and drivers begin to make their way to the grid. 23 laps will make up the sprint, with a race time expected of around 30 minutes. 

16:31
Canadian sprint grid
2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
19Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
21Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
22Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16:28

Albon, Bearman, Gasly and Lawson will start from the pits today, with both Albon and Lawson failing to take part in sprint qualifying after suffering crash damage and reliability problems respectively. 

16:26
Hello!

Good afternoon and welcome to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. We get things underway today in half an hour, with the sprint race. 

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