F1 Canada LIVE: Russell on pole from Antonelli for Montreal sprint

KEY MOMENTS

Russell starts from pole for the Canada sprint

Hamilton in fifth after strong qualifying

Williams to use sprint as a test after Albon repairs

The racing action gets underway at the Canadian Grand Prix with the sprint race.

George Russell will start from pole position, leading a Mercedes one-two, after a major upgrade package appeared to have increased the Silver Arrow's advantage at the front of the pack.

Behind, McLaren and Ferrari have been locked in battle, with Lewis Hamilton leading the way through to SQ3, when he dropped behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Alex Albon was the major casualty of practice, with the left-hand side of his Williams destroyed after he struck a groundhog and pitched into the concrete wall on the exit of Turn 7. Liam Lawson too suffered early technical problems, and neither took part in sprint qualifying, so start at the back.

Driver futures have been a topic of discussion already, with Haas forced to bat away suggestions that Esteban Ocon was headed for the exit door, and Max Verstappen's future - both in F1 and the Red Bull team - has been a topic of continued speculation.

2026 Canadian Grand Prix Friday schedule

Sprint race: 5:00pm BST - 6:00pm BST

Qualifying: 9pm BST - 10pm BST