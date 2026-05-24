Five minutes to go!
F1 Canada LIVE: Updates from the main race as Mercedes duo renew their rivalry
Live updates from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix starts at 9pm BST
- George Russell starts on pole
- Threat of rain in the air
The fifth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Mercedes driver George Russell starting from pole position.
The final race before F1 heads to Europe for an extended period, the Canadian Grand Prix weekend has also been the third sprint event of the campaign.
George Russell converted pole to victory in Saturday's sprint at Montreal, but not without controversy, as he and Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli touched at Turn 1.
With the pair starting on the front row again for the start of Sunday's race, fireworks are expected, even if the rules of engagement have had to be spelt out for Russell and Antonelli already by Toto Wolff.
McLaren managed a podium in the sprint with Lando Norris, and looks to have strong race pace for Sunday's longer contest if the weather plays ball.
There is rain in the forecast for the main race, which would mark the first time these new cars will have competed in rain conditions. This has already led to warnings from some drivers about how the new car behaves in wet conditions.
Eighteen points split Antonelli and Russell in the championship ahead of this race.
If the rain does come down at the circuit is deemed low-grip by the FIA, there will be a few changes made:
- Boost will be disabled (like DRS was in 'the old days')
- Deployment will be reduced from 350KW to 250KW
- Straight Mode will only be for the front and will be limited, in terms of zones.
Mercedes gets set to go from pole again.
Uh-oh...
It's windy. It's drizzling. We're in Montreal. It's 15 years since 2011. Could we be in for 'one of those days'?
Latest from Adam...
20 minutes to go!
Got to feel like this is a big day for George Russell's championship challenge. Antonelli has well and truly had the measure of him so for this season.
But Russell looks so strong this weekend. A win here would be a huge momentum shifter.
Williams made a new friend this weekend!
Just 30 minutes until lights out!
The cars are heading to the grid now.
One thing to keep an eye on today is the Mercedes duo, following a fiery sprint clash between them. Let's see if they abide by the ground rules Toto Wolff has laid out.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lays down ground rules after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sprint spat
Some added grid furniture today...
Weather latest is that the drizzle is picking up but the track is dry enough for now.
45 minutes until lights out.
Today could well end up being the first wet race of the new F1 rules era. And there have already been a few drivers expressing concerns.
Hopefully Colapinto's driving is a bit better than his shooting skills this afternoon!
The World Cup is in the paddock today. Probably the third-most interesting trophy being fought for on Canadian soil right now...
Here is the full starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix. Lance Stroll will start from pitlane after having parts on his car changed.
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|PL
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
There is rain in the air. The word from the ground from our own Adam Cooper is this:
"It's freezing, drizzling and windy as hell... So, should be fun."
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix!
The race will start in one hour's time.