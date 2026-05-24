2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
© XPB Images
LIVE

F1 Canada LIVE: Updates from the main race as Mercedes duo renew their rivalry

Live updates from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

KEY MOMENTS

  • 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix starts at 9pm BST
  • George Russell starts on pole
  • Threat of rain in the air

The fifth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Mercedes driver George Russell starting from pole position. 

The final race before F1 heads to Europe for an extended period, the Canadian Grand Prix weekend has also been the third sprint event of the campaign. 

George Russell converted pole to victory in Saturday's sprint at Montreal, but not without controversy, as he and Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli touched at Turn 1. 

With the pair starting on the front row again for the start of Sunday's race, fireworks are expected, even if the rules of engagement have had to be spelt out for Russell and Antonelli already by Toto Wolff. 

McLaren managed a podium in the sprint with Lando Norris, and looks to have strong race pace for Sunday's longer contest if the weather plays ball. 

There is rain in the forecast for the main race, which would mark the first time these new cars will have competed in rain conditions. This has already led to warnings from some drivers about how the new car behaves in wet conditions. 

Eighteen points split Antonelli and Russell in the championship ahead of this race. 

24 May 2026
20:57
What will happen in a wet F1 race with 2026 rules?

If the rain does come down at the circuit is deemed low-grip by the FIA, there will be a few changes made:

  • Boost will be disabled (like DRS was in 'the old days')
  • Deployment will be reduced from 350KW to 250KW
  • Straight Mode will only be for the front and will be limited, in terms of zones. 
20:55

Five minutes to go!

20:54

Mercedes gets set to go from pole again. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:50

Uh-oh...

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:48

It's windy. It's drizzling. We're in Montreal. It's 15 years since 2011. Could we be in for 'one of those days'?

Jenson Button, McLaren, 2011 Canadian GP
Jenson Button, McLaren, 2011 Canadian GP
© XPB Images
20:42

Latest from Adam...

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:41

20 minutes to go!

20:38

Got to feel like this is a big day for George Russell's championship challenge. Antonelli has well and truly had the measure of him so for this season. 

But Russell looks so strong this weekend. A win here would be a huge momentum shifter. 

Russell will line up at the front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid
Russell will line up at the front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid
20:36

Williams made a new friend this weekend!

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:30

Just 30 minutes until lights out!

20:26

The cars are heading to the grid now.

20:22

One thing to keep an eye on today is the Mercedes duo, following a fiery sprint clash between them. Let's see if they abide by the ground rules Toto Wolff has laid out.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lays down ground rules after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sprint spat

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
© XPB Images

 

 


 

20:18

Some added grid furniture today...

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:15

Weather latest is that the drizzle is picking up but the track is dry enough for now. 

45 minutes until lights out. 

20:07
Wet race concerns

Today could well end up being the first wet race of the new F1 rules era. And there have already been a few drivers expressing concerns. 

Tyres and engines “will be a big problem” as wet Canada F1 race looms

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Canadian GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Canadian GP
© XPB Images

 

20:06

Hopefully Colapinto's driving is a bit better than his shooting skills this afternoon!

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:05

The World Cup is in the paddock today. Probably the third-most interesting trophy being fought for on Canadian soil right now...

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
20:04
2026 F1 Canada: Starting grid

Here is the full starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix. Lance Stroll will start from pitlane after having parts on his car changed. 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
PLLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20:03

There is rain in the air. The word from the ground from our own Adam Cooper is this: 

"It's freezing, drizzling and windy as hell... So, should be fun."

F1 wet tyres
F1 wet tyres
© XPB Images
20:01
F1 Canada: Race build-up

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix!

The race will start in one hour's time. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox