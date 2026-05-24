F1 Canada LIVE: Updates from the main race as Mercedes duo renew their rivalry

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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix starts at 9pm BST

George Russell starts on pole

Threat of rain in the air

The fifth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Mercedes driver George Russell starting from pole position.

The final race before F1 heads to Europe for an extended period, the Canadian Grand Prix weekend has also been the third sprint event of the campaign.

George Russell converted pole to victory in Saturday's sprint at Montreal, but not without controversy, as he and Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli touched at Turn 1.

With the pair starting on the front row again for the start of Sunday's race, fireworks are expected, even if the rules of engagement have had to be spelt out for Russell and Antonelli already by Toto Wolff.

McLaren managed a podium in the sprint with Lando Norris, and looks to have strong race pace for Sunday's longer contest if the weather plays ball.

There is rain in the forecast for the main race, which would mark the first time these new cars will have competed in rain conditions. This has already led to warnings from some drivers about how the new car behaves in wet conditions.

Eighteen points split Antonelli and Russell in the championship ahead of this race.