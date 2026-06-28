F1 Austrian GP LIVE: Verstappen stalks Russell in tense Red Bull Ring battle

KEY MOMENTS

Austrian weekend declared a 'Heat Hazard'

Russell starts from pole position

Verstappen crashed heavily in Q3

The eighth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Ring is a firm favourite among drivers and fans, with the long straights and heavy braking zones providing ample opportunities for overtaking action and, more importantly in the modern era, generating electrical energy back into the batteries.

Mercedes arrives in Austria looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the campaign, with Lewis Hamilton having toppled his former team in Barcelona with the assistance of a significant Ferrari upgrade package. However, Mercedes has been forced to remove some serrated edging on its diffuser in response to an FIA technical directive. While it is speculated that this will cost time, Mercedes believes the matter has been overplayed.

This weekend, it is Red Bull which brings the most new parts to the table, as the team attempts to pull closer to the top three outfits, having dropped back in recent weeks.

George Russell took pole position in dramatic fashion on Saturday, correctly identifying that single-waved yellow flags were being displayed after Max Verstappen had crashed in Q3. Despite lifting into Turn 9, he was still fast enough to deny Ferrari what had appeared to be a certain one-two for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli starts from fourth.

In the heat, tyre wear is expected to play a significant factor in the race, potentially creating some strategy variation, as was seen last time out in Spain.

2026 Austrian Grand Prix Sunday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST