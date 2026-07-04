F1 Silverstone LIVE: Build-up to qualifying after Antonelli wins British GP sprint

KEY MOMENTS

Drivers divided over Lego parade lap

Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren bring upgrades; Mercedes does not

Antonelli wins sprint race from Hamilton

The ninth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone hosted the first official F1 Grand Prix in 1950 and continues to be a firm favourite of both drivers and fans in the modern era.

On Thursday, drivers were vocal in their concerns about how energy-starved the layout could be, with few heavy braking zones to recover energy into the batteries. However, when the action got underway on Friday, the issue was far less intrusive than had been feared.

A bizarre dispute is also taking place in regard to Sunday's parade lap, which will take place in Lego go-karts, with each driver having their own vehicle. Whilst some are all for it and are eager to get going, such as Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas, there are others who are less excited about the prospect, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen both voicing concern, and the former suggesting he does not intend to take part.

Fresh off the back of his victory at the Red Bull Ring, George Russell is keen to add to his points haul with a first win on home soil, but starts the Sprint Race from fifth place after a disappointing qualifying.

Hamilton started the sprint race from pole position but lost out to Antonelli, who made a mid-race pass into Stowe. In qualifying, the pair had been split by 0.011s, with the tight margins setting up qualifying nicely.

The weekend sees the return of the Sprint Race format, meaning that a single practice session will take place before Sprint Qualifying on Friday. Saturday will see the Sprint Race contested first, before normal programming is resumed, with Qualifying. The Grand Prix will start at 3pm BST on Sunday.

2026 British Grand Prix Saturday schedule

Sprint Race: 12:00pm BST - 1:00pm BST

Qualifying: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST