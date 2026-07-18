F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Qualifying reaction after Antonelli takes pole from Verstappen

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Norris, Hadjar and Stroll take grid penalties

Red Bull ditch 'Macarena' wing after Verstappen crash

Verstappen fastest in FP1; Antonelli in FP2 and FP3

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Belgian Grand Prix.

One of the most famous tracks on the F1 calendar, Spa-Francorchamps has played host to some truly iconic moments.

As ever, teams have brought a number of updates to the track, with McLaren bringing a new rear wing to test on Friday, making use of the long Kemmel Straight for data gathering. This wing, however, is understood not to be McLaren's 'Macarena' wing, which was taken to Austria but not used.

After Max Verstappen's crash at Silverstone, Red Bull has also elected to bring a more conventional wing to Belgium. In the wake of his off, the Dutchman branded the wing "super-dangerous", with Red Bull committing to a full investigation into the underlying problem.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has warned that the Silver Arrows must fix their reliability woes, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of points-leader Kimi Antonelli after taking two wins from the last three weekends.

Verstappen initially led the way on Friday, before Antonelli unlocked pace in his Mercedes in the second session, with it appearing as though there is little to separate the top four teams on single-lap pace.

Lando Norris, Isack Hadjar, and Lance Stroll have already had grid penalties confirmed for taking power unit components beyond the pre-set limits, with Fernando Alonso joining this number on Saturday morning.

2026 Belgian Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST