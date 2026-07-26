F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Norris wins eventful race

KEY MOMENTS

Norris wins 12th race of F1 career

Piastri out with gearbox problem

Hamilton penalised for pit speeding

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.

As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade. While the pace on Friday was a marked improvement, a suspension failure in FP1 for Lance Stroll ruled him out of the afternoon running.

McLaren debuted its 'Macarena wing' with rookie Leonardo Fornaroli in FP1, but the part will not feature fully until after the summer break.

Lando Norris topped all three phases of qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton setting the second fastest time. However, the Ferrari man was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri, meaning he starts from fifth. Kimi Antonelli was also given a three-place grid drop for ignoring yellow flags, and starts from seventh.

2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST