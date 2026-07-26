Another difficult weekend for Red Bull, but a strong result. The team keeps pulling out results despite its position in the order.
F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Norris wins eventful race
Live coverage of Sunday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Norris wins 12th race of F1 career
- Piastri out with gearbox problem
- Hamilton penalised for pit speeding
The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.
As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade. While the pace on Friday was a marked improvement, a suspension failure in FP1 for Lance Stroll ruled him out of the afternoon running.
McLaren debuted its 'Macarena wing' with rookie Leonardo Fornaroli in FP1, but the part will not feature fully until after the summer break.
Lando Norris topped all three phases of qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton setting the second fastest time. However, the Ferrari man was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri, meaning he starts from fifth. Kimi Antonelli was also given a three-place grid drop for ignoring yellow flags, and starts from seventh.
2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday schedule
Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 world championship standings to 50 points with a podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
In a weekend of damage limitation as Ferrari and McLaren enjoyed pace over championship-leading Mercedes, Antonelli avoided the mayhem around him to finish in third place.
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Lando Norris took his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a composed display at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
As chaos erupted around him, Norris took full advantage to score his second win in Hungary.
"I'm very happy, and it's the best way to go into summer break. I think today was big damage limitation and we've got to keep pushing because the second half [of the season] is going to be hard, but we'll try our best."
"I didn't expect to be on the podium today, but we worked hard for it," said Verstappen. "I think the start was decent, to get through turns one and two.
"Then after the first stop, to get back ahead of Lewis under braking into turn one, and then just trying to survive on the compounds, trying to make the right calls with the strategy as well. I'm very happy to be second here."
"I don't know what happened [at the start], to be honest," said Norris. "I just kept losing the rear. I had like three or four big snaps. It felt horrible, and of course, Oscar did a good job to get the car back and get back past.
"So I think I was just a bit wide in the dirt and it was game over for the first lap.
"But I was pushing like hell to try and force him into a mistake or something. My pace today was probably some of the best pace I've ever had.
"The car was beautiful to drive, and I felt very confident. So, a great race.
"I'm just happy to be back, happy to be back and uh, and see the number one again."
Lando Norris takes first win of F1 2026 as drama hits rivals at Hungarian GP
Lando Norris scored his first victory as a Formula 1 world champion as drama hit his rivals at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Reigning world champion capitalised on traffic trouble for McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, and superior race pace, to take his first win of the season, which marked his first victory since the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he sealed his maiden world title.
A mixed day for McLaren, with joy but also questions that must be answered.
Verstappen is second, despite all of his complaints. Hamilton crosses the line in third place, but is behind Leclerc by 0.7s.
Lando Norris wins the Hungarian Grand Prix! The first win of his championship defence!
Norris begins the last lap with a 14s advantage over Verstappen. Antonelli has third place sewn up from Hamilton. Leclerc is within five seconds of his team-mate, so may climb to fourth, unless Ferrari doctor the outcome.
Into the last two laps we go, and Norris can cruise to his 12th F1 victory.
A five-second penalty for Hamilton has been confirmed.
In all the chaos with backmarkers, Hulkenberg has moved up to P9. He could score his first points of the season.
Antonelli is being held up by Bortoleto ignoring yellow flags. Into Turn 12, Antonelli chops across the front of the Audi, thanking the Brazilian for his efforts. The gap to Verstappen has increased by two seconds as a result.
Antonelli is closing on Verstappen still. The gap is at 5s. Game on for second place.
Hamilton is under investigation, and that will be a five-second penalty.
Dreadful news for Hamilton again, as he's been noted for speeding in the pit lane. That will be a slam-dunk penalty.
Hamilton goes very wide at Turn 3 and gives Antonelli some breathing room. He got out on the marbles and just about held onto the slide as the rear of his Ferrari let go.
Antonelli and Hamilton are gaining on Verstappen hand over fist. The pair are not battling at the moment, and it's helping both to maintain their speed.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall in this debrief.
The VSC ends. Norris leads from Verstappen, but Hamilton came out of the pits ahead of Antonelli. It looks like Hamilton may have overtaken the Mercedes under VSC conditions there, but it was marginal.
Ferrari agrees with Mercedes and Antonelli, and Hamilton gifts the place back a lap later.
The virtual safety car has been deployed, and Norris stops for soft tyres. Hamilton stops as well, and this will end Antonelli's hopes of a podium.
Piastri is out! He pulls over out of Turn 3, and it's a gearbox problem. The cherry on top of a steaming turd of a day for the Australian.
Antonelli makes a second stop and he drops to sixth. But with fresh rubber, he could be back in the podium picture by the end of the race. 15 laps remain.