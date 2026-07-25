F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Norris pips Hamilton to pole

KEY MOMENTS

Norris on pole

Hamilton faces investigation over impeding

Aston makes Q2 for the first time this season

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.

As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade. While the pace on Friday was a marked improvement, a suspension failure in FP1 for Lance Stroll ruled him out of the afternoon running.

McLaren debuted its 'Macarena wing' with rookie Leonardo Fornaroli in FP1, but the part will not feature fully until after the summer break.

Max Verstappen showed strong pace for Red Bull, but Mercedes struggled throughout the day, with George Russell over seven-tenths off the pace and Kimi Antonelli in 13th place. The Silver Arrows will hope to have performed wonders overnight to turn around its fortunes for a vital qualifying session.

2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3: 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST