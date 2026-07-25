P2 for the moment, but Hamilton will be investigated for impeding Piastri. A good day might take a turn for the Ferrari man.
F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Norris pips Hamilton to pole
Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Norris on pole
- Hamilton faces investigation over impeding
- Aston makes Q2 for the first time this season
The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.
As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade. While the pace on Friday was a marked improvement, a suspension failure in FP1 for Lance Stroll ruled him out of the afternoon running.
McLaren debuted its 'Macarena wing' with rookie Leonardo Fornaroli in FP1, but the part will not feature fully until after the summer break.
Max Verstappen showed strong pace for Red Bull, but Mercedes struggled throughout the day, with George Russell over seven-tenths off the pace and Kimi Antonelli in 13th place. The Silver Arrows will hope to have performed wonders overnight to turn around its fortunes for a vital qualifying session.
2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Saturday schedule
FP3: 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
Mercedes reveals issue behind George Russell stoppage in Hungary F1 qualifying
Mercedes has revealed that a water leak caused George Russell to stop on track during Formula 1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Russell’s F1 struggles continued in Budapest as he could only qualify seventh, before his Mercedes concerningly broke down on track as he made his way back to the pits at the end of Q3.
'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems
Lando Norris has revealed that the Hungarian Grand Prix track surface has continued to break up despite rushed actions on Friday night to fix the decaying asphalt.
Drivers were critical of the Hungaroring surface on Friday, with images circulated the following morning backing up comments from George Russell and Oscar Piastri that the freshly laid asphalt had been breaking up.
Fernando Alonso details the most significant aspect of his Hungary F1 Q2 appearance.
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
Lewis Hamilton was unable to hide his frustration after narrowly missing out on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the seven-time champion 'shocked' by Ferrari's tactics in Q3.
Hamilton qualified second to Lando Norris at the Hungaroring, as the McLaren driver set a late effort to go 0.012s quicker in the dying seconds of the session.
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Oscar Piastri hits out at Lewis Hamilton over impeding at F1 Hungarian GP
Oscar Piastri has accused Lewis Hamilton of “not looking in his mirrors” and impeding him during Formula 1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton faces an investigation for allegedly blocking McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 shortly after finishing his final flying lap of Q3.
"Today, there was quite a bit of a wind change, and I don't think I did a great job anticipating it with the car setup. I felt a little bit off from this morning, and then qualifying has been quite messy, to be honest. We've been a bit unlucky in Q2 with a yellow flag in the last sector, and then we were kind of trying to, I mean, we were playing catch-up. But the pace was never to the level of Lewis, so it was all about trying to maximise today, and I felt I kind of did it."
"We were quickest throughout qualifying, so it definitely got away from us. I think my mind is just elsewhere right at the second because, once I finished my lap, I don't know if I got in the way of someone, so I'm just trying to run that through my mind because I wasn't aware anyone was coming."
He added: "We went out first, which I don't think was the right call. But then on top of that, just the grip, for some reason, wasn't there on that last lap, I think for both Charles and I. It's obviously a track that I love. I think we're obviously competitive, but I think tomorrow's going to be a hard day."
"Very happy to be back on top. [It was] a tough, tough quali. Obviously, these guys here were very quick, and it's been pretty tight the whole weekend, but we've seemed quick from the first laps that we did.
"We brought a few upgrades, and it's hard to know how much it helps in terms of lap time, but it certainly helped today. So, yeah; very, very happy to be back on top, especially at a track where you certainly want to be on pole."
2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results
Lando Norris has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver bested seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with a late effort at the Hungaroring. Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, but could benefit from a penalty for Hamilton, after an investigation was launched for an incident of impeding.
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole at Hungarian Grand Prix
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris denied Lewis Hamilton a historic pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton held provisional pole after the first runs of Q3, but Norris was the only driver to improve on the final flying laps to snatch first place by just 0.012 seconds.
A last-gasp effort from Norris sinks Hamilton's hopes of pole position.
The top 10 after a thrilling qualifying session:
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Antonelli
- Piastri
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Hadjar
- Lindblad
- Hulkenberg
Norris was 0.012s clear of Hamilton, and Russell has stopped out on the track. That is what the double yellows were for, as he stopped at Turn 1.
POLE POSITION FOR LANDO NORRIS!
Verstappen spins at the final corner and causes the yellows to fly. Both Mercedes are caught out by that, but Norris is still improving!
Neither Ferrari improves, but Norris is going purple!
Here goes Hamilton for his final effort. He will be the first driver to complete his effort. It's not an improved sector one. He's two tenths off. Sector two is also no better, and Leclerc is also going slower.
No champagne yet, but Hamilton will take his 10th Hungarian GP pole if he can hold onto this result.
This looks like a straight fight between Hamilton and Norris for pole.
Hamilton goes to the top! A 1m17.219s! Leclerc is third and Antonelli is fourth. Russell is seventh and half a second off the pace.
However, Norris punches in a 1m17.320s to better them all! Ferrari is on the way though, with Hamilton going purple.
Verstappen puts in a 1m17.725s to open the session, but Piastri goes 0.041s faster.
A normal run plan for drivers in this session it would appear, with two runs. McLaren and Ferrari have been clever so far, saving tyres for Sunday's grand prix.
The lights go green one final time, and Q3 is underway. Mercedes has taken every pole so far this season, but that doesn't look so likely today.