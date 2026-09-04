To the top goes Leclerc for Ferrari, with a 1m23.008s. He's over three tenths clear of Russell.
F1 Monza LIVE: Italian GP Friday practice updates
Live coverage of Friday at the F1 Italian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Antonelli set for back-of-the-grid start
- Ferrari bring upgraded power unit to Monza
- Super-clipping problems feared
The 13th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Temple of Speed will be bathed in Ferrari Rosso for the weekend, but this colouring is likely to be broken up by fans sporting home hero Kimi Antonelli's merchandise.
The Mercedes driver arrives at Monza with a 59-point advantage over both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but faces a tough task on Sunday, as an engine penalty, confirmed by his team, will see him start from the back of the grid.
Ferrari has brought its upgraded power unit to the track for the first time, in a bid to close the gap on front-runners Mercedes and McLaren, with Lando Norris having triumphed on the last two weekends for the latter. McLaren will also debut its rotating rear wing, which it has called the H-Wing.
Super-clipping is expected to be a significant issue this weekend, especially on the run to Turn 1 in the race, with energy being spent down the back straight, no heavy braking for the Parabolica, and the main straight immediately following. How drivers manage their energy will be more crucial than ever this weekend.
2026 Italian Grand Prix Friday schedule
FP1 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
FP2: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Red Bull-McLaren Monaco appeal
Pierre Gasly has lost nine world championship points after his Monaco Grand Prix penalty was reapplied.
McLaren and Red Bull appealed the decision to overturn Gasly's penalty from Monaco. Initially, Gasly was among the many drivers penalised for speeding in the pit lane.
As the off-track chaos unfolded, the track has now gone green once again. Almost half an hour in, Norris leads Russell with a 1m23.719s.
Hamilton and Leclerc follow in the top four for Ferrari, but Antonelli is now flying.
Monaco GP result changed again after Red Bull and McLaren appeal
And red flags are now out. The team told him to stop the car on the track and it's proving less than simple to shift out of the way.
Colton Herta has stopped on the track and there are double-yellow flags being waved. The virtual safety car has been deployed, but it looks like a mechanical problem more than anything else.
The FIA document is out, and Pierre Gasly has seen his Monaco penalty reapplied. That means that Hadjar has been promoted back onto the podium.
But Piastri now moves up to second. Indicative of qualifying, we're not seeing drivers push for more than a single lap.
As Leclerc goes to the top, sending cheers through the grandstands as he puts in a 1m24.482s.
The early lap times are in, and Russell is the early pace-setter. A 1m25.259s is the early benchmark, and Antonelli is second, moving clear of Lawson.
Lawson is the outlier so far for Red Bull. The rest of the drivers are on hard or medium tyres, but the New Zealander is on soft tyres.
With a massive aero rake, Iwasa heads out first. Herta had a heavy shunt in F2 practice, so he will need to reset ahead of this session with Cadillac.
The green light shows at the end of the pit lane and FP1 is underway.
The slippery surface flag is being displayed in the second sector. There was an incident at the end of F3 practice, and it's possible that there is some leftover fluid from that.
Here we go. Let's see what Monza has to offer us, beyond super-clipping, this weekend!
10 minutes before we get going with FP1, and the official chance of rain for the session is 0%.
Wholesome content from Mercedes. Antonelli may be set to start from the back, but he's loving life in Italy this weekend.
There are hints being made that we may get some news on McLaren and Red Bull's appeal against the result of the Monaco Grand Prix - specifically on Gasly's penalty having been overturned - as FP1 gets underway.
We'll bring you any news as we get it.
McLaren to finally debut its newly-named rotating F1 rear wing at Monza
McLaren will finally unleash its own version of the rotating rear wing at this weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
The novel innovation was pioneered by Ferrari who initially debuted the so-called ‘Macarena’ wing during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Further tests were conducted in China, before the device made its race debut in Miami, where Red Bull also introduced its own solution.
As the hour ticks by, we have just 30 minutes remaining until the action gets going for the weekend.
FP1 will see a few different faces featuring, with some teams completing some of their rookie running obligations.
Ayumu Iwasa will deputise for Max Verstappen at Red Bull, while Luke Browning, Paul Aron, and Colton Herta also come in for Williams, Alpine and Cadillac respectively.
Joining Verstappen on the sidelines are Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Sergio Perez.
Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will also be around this weekend, and will be driving Schumacher's 2002 Ferrari on Sunday. Rubens Barrichello - Schumacher's team-mate that year - will be on driving duty on Saturday.
We can't wait to hear the 19,000rpm V10 screaming around Monza. A throwback to when F1 sounded truly epic!
Ferrari will be honouring Michael Schumacher this weekend, 30 years on from his 1996 victory at Monza - his first in Ferrari colours. As part of the celebration, his car from that weekend is available to be viewed by fans. Ferrari is also running a tribute to that look and the seven-time champion for the weekend.
Antonelli arrives at his home race weekend knowing that he is up against it with the Italian set to take a back-of-the-grid penalty for an engine change, taking him beyond the number of prescribed components for the year.
However, what he didn't bank on was his Mercedes mechanics deciding that now was the perfect moment for some payback for a series of pranks played on them across the year so far.
Good morning and welcome to Monza for the beginning of an epic run-in to the chequered flag at the end of the Formula 1 season. Although the schedule is still up in the air due to events in the Middle East, the current plan is for 11 races across 14 weekends, beginning with the Italy-Spain double-header.
This will be followed by three back-to-back triple-headers, and then we can finally rest...for five minutes before pre-season testing and launch season begins all over again!