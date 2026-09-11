Erm, Verstappen? No one told the four-time champion that Mercedes and Ferrari are supposed to be the pace-setters this weekend. The Dutchman has gone fastest with a 1m34.378s.
F1 Madrid LIVE: Madring first look and Spanish GP practice updates
Live coverage of Friday at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Russell P1 in first Madrid session
- No red flags in FP1
- Traffic a major issue
The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Madring becomes F1's newest grand prix venue as it replaces Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix. The street track layout features 22 turns packed into a 5.414km distance, with the banked Turn 12 the focal point.
In the lead-up to the weekend, drivers have commented on an expectation of red flags, with many in the lower reaches keen to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves.
Kimi Antonelli arrives at Madrid with an increased 66-point lead in the drivers' championship after taking victory in Monza from 19th place on the grid. This leaves team-mate and primary championship rival George Russell needing to claw back some of the margin this weekend, meaning he may be forced to take some uncomfortable risks.
Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a record-breaking eighth world title took a pounding at Monza as Ferrari again fumbled the ball with its race management.
The opening practice session of the weekend was completed without any major incidents, with yellow flags displayed sparingly across the hour.
2026 Spanish Grand Prix Friday schedule
FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST
FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST
Norris returned to the garage in FP2 after completing only two laps, reporting a gearbox problem.
In a statement providing an update on the session, McLaren said: "We identified an issue on Lando's car, which requires a gearbox change. We are working to try and get Lando back out before the end of the session, although time is very tight."
Hamilton comes inches away from causing the first red flag, as he runs deep at Turn 17 yet again. A very lucky escape.
With the traffic everywhere, this looks like drivers are racing in the Sunday Cup on Gran Turismo with a vastly overpowered car. Speaking of which, that's my evening plans sorted!
This shows just how close Bearman came to binning it a few minutes ago.
Just over 10 minutes into the session and Antonelli leads Leclerc, Russell, and Hamilton. Mercedes and Ferrari appear to be a cut above the rest so far.
The walls are beginning to be tested, as Bearman scrapes the wall with his Haas. Colapinto was also going so slowly on a preparation lap that the timing screen showed him as having stopped. We can confirm, he is moving and is on a hot lap.
Some clarification on Norris stopping. He has reported that his gearbox has gone into a "false neutral". He remains in the garage, and is getting out of the car. That could be session over.
Meanwhile, Antonelli has gone to the top with a 1m34.428s.
Norris and Russell are back in the pits. For the former, that doesn't appear to be a planned stoppage.
Ocon sets the first time and Russell goes to the top with a 1m36.011s. A couple of seconds back on the FP1 times, but that is to be expected as drivers get used to the track once more.
Leclerc and Hamilton take over at the top, as the former sets a 1m35.557s.
As was the case earlier, Ocon is the first out on the track. Out comes the rest of the field, with even Russell not wasting any time in this session.
Green light, and FP2 is go.
Oh no. Alonso is not ready to take the start of FP2 due to a clutch failure on his practice start earlier on. The car is on stands and in pieces.
The music has played, and here we go. FP2 is moments away, and I'll be amazed if we avoid red flags again.
Alpine may have scored an unlikely pole position last weekend in Monza, but it would be even more of a shock if the team could repeat the feat, with both Gasly and Colapinto struggling for pace in FP1.
20 minutes remain before the green lights show once more in Madrid.
Charles Leclerc forced to use old Ferrari F1 engine after Monza crash
Charles Leclerc is not using Ferrari’s upgraded Formula 1 power unit at the Spanish Grand Prix amid concerns it may be damaged after his heavy crash at Monza.
Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari at the high-speed Parabolica at the end of the second lap of last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix before violently slamming into the barriers.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem makes bizarre Fernando Alonso F1 help claim
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has vowed to do what he can to keep Fernando Alonso in Formula 1.
Ben Sulayem made the bizarre claim a day after Alonso cryptically stated there will be no clarity over his uncertain F1 future any time soon ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
A little over half an hour remains until things get moving for FP2. Expect the times to continue to fall in this session. In FP1, drivers were warned to leave a margin, but that margin will continue to decrease.
It may not be the greatest-looking tack on the calendar, but F1 cars will always brighten up a place!
In contrast to F1, the F2 qualifying session that has just reached a conclusion has seen four red flags - including one right at the end as Herta spins into the wall at Turn 19.
Good afternoon and welcome back to Madrid for second practice in Spain. Ahead of FP1, we mentioned the extreme threat of red flags, but none were shown. As drivers explore the limits, and with the evening to complete any repairs, the potential increases massively in FP2.
George Russell fastest in first-ever Madrid F1 practice
George Russell led team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2 during the first Formula 1 practice session at the new Madrid track.
Russell, who is 66 points behind Antonelli in the championship heading into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, was 0.286 seconds faster than the Italian who claimed a stunning comeback victory from 19th on the grid last time out at Monza.
2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Friday Practice Results
George Russell led the way in first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix on the all-new Madring circuit.
Russell needs a strong weekend if he is to boost his flagging F1 world title hopes, and he began in perfect fashion as he came out on top over team-mate Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2.
Something has happened with Alonso's Aston Martin. He's showing as having stopped on track on his way back to the pits. No clear reason just yet.