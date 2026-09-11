F1 Madrid LIVE: Madring first look and Spanish GP practice updates

KEY MOMENTS

Russell P1 in first Madrid session

No red flags in FP1

Traffic a major issue

The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Madring becomes F1's newest grand prix venue as it replaces Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix. The street track layout features 22 turns packed into a 5.414km distance, with the banked Turn 12 the focal point.

In the lead-up to the weekend, drivers have commented on an expectation of red flags, with many in the lower reaches keen to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves.

Kimi Antonelli arrives at Madrid with an increased 66-point lead in the drivers' championship after taking victory in Monza from 19th place on the grid. This leaves team-mate and primary championship rival George Russell needing to claw back some of the margin this weekend, meaning he may be forced to take some uncomfortable risks.

Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a record-breaking eighth world title took a pounding at Monza as Ferrari again fumbled the ball with its race management.

The opening practice session of the weekend was completed without any major incidents, with yellow flags displayed sparingly across the hour.

2026 Spanish Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST