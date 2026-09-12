A heavy hit, heavy damage, and it's not a good end to FP3 for Haas and Bearman.
F1 Madrid LIVE: Qualifying updates after Hamilton and Bearman cause red flags in FP3
Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Lewis Hamilton crash brings out red flag
- Leclerc fastest at red flag
- Hamilton crashes in FP3, causing a red flag delay
The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Madring becomes F1's newest grand prix venue as it replaces Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix. The street track layout features 22 turns packed into a 5.414km distance, with the banked Turn 12 the focal point.
In the lead-up to the weekend, drivers have commented on an expectation of red flags, with many in the lower reaches keen to take advantage of any opportunities that may present themselves.
However, Friday saw only one stoppage, as Arvid Lindblad lost control of his Racing Bulls car at Turn 13 in the second practice session.
Kimi Antonelli arrives at Madrid with an increased 66-point lead in the drivers' championship after taking victory in Monza from 19th place on the grid. This leaves team-mate and primary championship rival George Russell needing to claw back some of the margin this weekend, meaning he may be forced to take some uncomfortable risks.
Mercedes and Ferrari appeared to be the teams with the greatest pace, with McLaren, Red Bull, and Lindblad battling it out behind.
2026 Spanish Grand Prix Saturday schedule
FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Madrid Final Practice Results
Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in a red-flag-disrupted final practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Antonelli backed up his pace in FP2 by leading the way on Saturday morning, as he negotiated a pair of red-flag stoppages to lead the way once again.
Kimi Antonelli tops final Madrid F1 practice delayed by Lewis Hamilton shunt
Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the pace for Mercedes in a truncated final practice at Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix as Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton crashed.
Mercedes continued its impressive start to the weekend in Madrid as Antonelli jumped to the top of the timesheets in the closing minutes of FP3, having edged out Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari by 0.166 seconds.
The session is over, and Bearman will be lucky to take any part in qualifying.
The top 10 in the session were:
- Antonelli
- Leclerc
- Piastri
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Lawson
- Hulkenberg
- Hamilton
- Bortoleto
The medical car has been deployed and it's Ollie Bearman ending FP3 in the wall at Turn 11. His Haas has taken a heavy hit there.
One minute remaining and it's another red flag.
Gasly is caught by Norris, again, pointing to the fact that traffic will be a huge factor later on.
Into the final five minutes, and Antonelli is back to the top. The track is ramping up, the grip is improving, and times are getting quicker and quicker.
Julkenberg has gone purple in sector one, but he gets blocked by one of the Alpines in sector two. He improves to P8, but that could have been so much more.
Hold the phone, Norris is back up to second place, 0.07s shy of Leclerc. This could be a thrilling battle in qualifying later on today.
But that changes again, as Leclerc puts in a new session best with a 1m32.963s. Antonelli and Piastri go second and third, with Russell fourth as Verstappen is shoved down to fifth place.
Lawson enters the top five, but moves down to sixth as Verstappen goes second with his first time of the session. He's just 0.190s off the pace.
Colapinto and Gasly both improve into the top eight, before Tsunoda goes seventh, to push both down a place.
Back to the action, and here come the first times of the resumed session.
FP3 resumes, and we are going again, as all the drivers attempt to leave the pits.
The barrier repairs are finally complete, and we are about to get going again.
The session will resume at 13:32 local time.
The session should have less than five minutes remaining. Instead, we are waiting for any form of an update.
It should be noted that we have F2 to fit in between FP3 and qualifying, so this cannot and will not be extended forever.
We're keeping a very close eye on the timing screen for any updates.
The stoppage has been good news for Racing Bulls and Williams, though. Lindblad's car is repaired and ready to go, while Albon's suspension fix might be completed in time for the resumption.
This is frankly embarrassing for all concerned. What should have been a quick fix has become a farce.
A bizarre message has popped up on the timing screen, indicating the "session will be temporarily stopped".
That means that the session clock has stopped with 15 minutes and 38 seconds remaining on the clock.
The marshals are now using a cherry picker to put the barriers back in place, but it seems to be making things worse, if anything.
The incident that began it all. Williams boss James Vowles has agreed that Hamilton should have stopped sooner rather than attempt to get back to the pits.
The barriers are still being pushed back into place and there's no clear indication why it's taking so long. This is just getting a little bit frustrating for everyone now.