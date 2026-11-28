Nico Hulkenberg has now jumped up the order into 11th place, and is now the lead Audi driver on the timesheets
F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 and Qualifying updates
Follow all the action from Saturday at the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Live updates from final practice and qualifying at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
Key Moments
- Qualifying gets underway at 6pm GMT
- Kimi Antonelli topped all three practice sessions
- Mercedes dominate Friday practice
The Qatar Grand Prix marks the 22nd and penultimate stop on the calendar for the 2026 F1 season, which will conclude next weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Both world championships have already been decided, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapping up the drivers' title in Mexico and his Mercedes team clinching the constructors' in Brazil.
Runner-up spot in the drivers' and constructors' championship remains up for grabs, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari currently leading the way. Verstappen is 37 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris just three further points back.
Verstappen and Russell created headlines in Las Vegas as they reignited their heated F1 rivalry, however, both drivers attempted to cool the tension when speaking to the media on Thursday in Qatar.
The other major talking point heading into the weekend is how the Ferrari drivers will race each other after Hamilton and Leclerc clashed last time out in Las Vegas.
For the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, Pirelli has set a maximum limit of 27 laps per tyre set across the race weekend due to wear concerns around the Lusail circuit which features a series of demanding, high-speed corners.
The drivers will be forced to make at least two pit stops in Sunday's 57-lap race as a result.
Mercedes made an ominous start to the weekend by dominating Friday practice as Antonelli headed a Silver Arrows one-two in both sessions, leaving the likes of McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari with plenty of work to do.
Kimi Antonelli has topped all three Free Practice sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli completes assertive Qatar GP practice clean sweep
Here are the full results from Free Practice 3 at the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of qualifying at 6pm GMT:
F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Full final practice results
The Chequered Flag is out for the end of Free Practice 3, which once again was topped by the Mercedes drivers, with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in first and second
We have five minutes left in the session, and Kimi Antonelli remains at the top of the timesheets, with an advantage of 0.249 seconds over his teammate
Arvid Lindblad has completed his first lap on a fresh set of Softs and is now in eighth, with a 1m23.651
Charles Leclerc has moved above the McLaren drivers and is now in fifth place on the timesheets
Nico Hulkenberg has finally completed a lap time and is in 15th place on the timesheets
The McLaren drivers also completed their first laps on fresh Soft tyres, but ended up in fifth and sixth behind both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers
George Russell has now completed his first flying lap on a fresh set of Soft tyres and has moved into second place, solidifying Mercedes' dominance around the Lusail International Circuit
Kimi Antonelli has retaken the top spot for Mercedes, as he has relegated Max Verstappen to second place as he set a 1m22.400, which is 0.510 seconds quicker than Verstappen...
There are 15 minutes left of this Free Practice 3 session, but here is how the top 10 look as it stands:
- Max Verstappen
- George Russell
- Kimi Antonelli
- Oscar Piastri
- Lando Norris
- Charles Leclerc
- Isack Hadjar
- Lewis Hamilton
- Arvid Lindblad
- Gabriel Bortoleto
Max Verstappen is one of the first drivers to put on a fresh set of Soft tyres, and will go for his second qualifying simulation of the session
The track action is starting to calm down now after the drivers have put in qualifying simulations, but there are still 20 minutes to go in this session
Nico Hulkenberg is yet to set a lap time in this session, but has completed three different out laps, and clearly has an issue with his Audi
Charles Leclerc has now improved on used Soft tyres, but he only managed a 1m23.808, and is 0.825 seconds slower than George Russell
Kimi Antonelli is the first of the top drivers to improve his lap time on a used set of Soft tyres, as the Mercedes driver put in a lap time of 1m23.000, and is now 0.017 seconds slower than George Russell
The early observation from Free Practice 3's qualifying simulation shows that the Soft tyre is only usable for one lap on a Qualifying run
At the halfway point of FP3, here is how the top 10 look:
- George Russell
- Kimi Antonelli
- Oscar Piastri
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Isack Hadjar
- Lewis Hamilton
- Arvid Lindblad
- Charles Leclerc
- Gabriel Bortoleto
Arvid Lindblad has jumped up the order into sixth place for Racing Bulls as he put in a 1m24.167
After his first flying lap, Gabriel Bortoleto has entered the top 10 and is in seventh place with a 1m24.231
The Mercedes drivers are both back in the pits after their first flying laps on the Soft tyres
All drivers have now left the pits with Gabriel Bortoleto on his first flying lap, and Carlos Sainz on his out lap
After the first flying laps from the drivers, it is Mercedes first and second once again. George Russell has set the fastest lap with a 1m22.983, with Kimi Antonelli in second with a 1m23.129
Max Verstappen has now topped the timesheets with a 1m23.577, and the lap times are getting closer to the times we saw on Friday