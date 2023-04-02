That concludes our live coverage for the race.We will be back at the end of April for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix as it happened
That concludes our live coverage for the race.
We will be back at the end of April for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Full result for the Australian Grand Prix...
Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Australian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.
One final lap to complete the race.
It will be a rolling start, of course.
“No, this is unacceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race to discuss with me."
That incident will be investigated after the race.
He's been given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Alonso.
The race will restart at 8:33am UK tine.
The final lap of the race will happen behind the Safety Car.
Verstappen will take the win from Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll and Perez.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Zhou, Tsunoda and Bottas.
"Race resumption behind safety car in the order of the previous start minus cars out. There will be a rolling start and as there will be only one lap left, the chequered flag will be out as they come back across the line."
We're unsure how the race will be restarted.
"We believe the race is over, but we're trying to get confirmation on the classification."
Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, Zhou, Bottas, Perez.
We are awaiting news on what the order will be.
News from the FIA.
Sainz spun Alonso into Turn 1.
The two Alpines collided as well.
Too much went on there.
The two Alpines are out of the race!
The Australian Grand Prix is back underway for a third time!
All drivers are on the softs.
This could be epic.
Verstappen has lost places on the last two standing starts.
FIA confirm there will be another standing start.
Recap of the order: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
The race will restart at 7:56am UK time.
Lap 56: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Piastri, Zhou, Tsunoda, Bottas, Sargeant and de Vries.
It should mean we have another standing start to restart the race.