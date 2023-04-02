Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix as it happened

08:59

That concludes our live coverage for the race.

We will be back at the end of April for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

08:39
Final result

Full result for the Australian Grand Prix...

08:36
It's finally over

Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Australian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

08:33
We're back underway!

One final lap to complete the race.

08:32
Race about to get underway again

It will be a rolling start, of course.

08:31
Sainz radio

“No, this is unacceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race to discuss with me."

08:28
Gasly and Ocon

That incident will be investigated after the race.

08:26
Penalty for Sainz

He's been given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Alonso.

08:23
Race will resume

The race will restart at 8:33am UK tine.

08:20
There will be no racing

The final lap of the race will happen behind the Safety Car.

Verstappen will take the win from Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll and Perez.

08:17
Restart order

Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Zhou, Tsunoda and Bottas.

08:15
News from the FIA

"Race resumption behind safety car in the order of the previous start minus cars out. There will be a rolling start and as there will be only one lap left, the chequered flag will be out as they come back across the line."

08:12
Still no news from the FIA

We're unsure how the race will be restarted.

08:07
Aston tell Alonso

"We believe the race is over, but we're trying to get confirmation on the classification."

08:06
Order under the red flag

Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, Zhou, Bottas, Perez.

We are awaiting news on what the order will be.

08:04
Restart procedure under investigation

News from the FIA.

08:03
What happened?

Sainz spun Alonso into Turn 1.

The two Alpines collided as well.

Too much went on there.

08:01
Red Flag again

The two Alpines are out of the race!

08:00
Here we go

The Australian Grand Prix is back underway for a third time!

07:57
Tyres

All drivers are on the softs.

07:56
It'll be a two lap sprint

This could be epic.

Verstappen has lost places on the last two standing starts.

07:55
Standing start

FIA confirm there will be another standing start.

Recap of the order: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

07:50
Race restart

The race will restart at 7:56am UK time.

07:44
Order at the red flag

Lap 56: Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Piastri, Zhou, Tsunoda, Bottas, Sargeant and de Vries.

07:43
What does this mean?

It should mean we have another standing start to restart the race.

