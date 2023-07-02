Leclerc is running 1.4s behind Verstappen.Sainz is in DRS range of Leclerc - 0.4s back.
2023 F1 Austrian GP - Can Verstappen hold off the Ferraris? LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the action from the Red Bull Ring here...
Leclerc is running 1.4s behind Verstappen.
Sainz is in DRS range of Leclerc - 0.4s back.
Verstappen's lead at the front is up to 1.2s already.
The race is back underway at the Red Bull Ring.
The race will resume on Lap 4.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Russell, Ocon, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Sargeant, Bottas, de Vries, Magnussen and Tsunoda.
Damage for Tsunoda it seems. He's come into the pit lane.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Sainz.
Hamilton has managed to get ahead of Norris.
Lights out and away we go in Austria.
Not long to go now as Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.
Everyone on mediums except Alonso, Bottas and Magnussen - who are on the hards.
30 percent say the FIA.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Albon, Russell, Ocon, Piastri, Bottas, Perez, Tsunoda, Zhou, Sargeant.
Pit lane: Magnussen and de Vries.
15 minute to go until lights out so it's now time for the national anthem of Austria.
Everyone at the Red Bull Ring is now having a minute's silence following the death of Dilano van 't Hoff at Spa yesterday in FRECA.
Wolff's thoughts: "We were pretty equal to Ferrari, but it was a bit warmer. So, we don't really know."
"They [Ferrari] were quite quick here last year, so it will be interesting. They have two cars, so they have two off-set strategies. It will be important to build a gap quickly and have a good start. Then try and bring Perez into play as quick as possible."
"We still need to have a good start again. It's still a bit unsure how all the compounds will hold up. We all don't know, but we should have a quick car in the race."
Here's how the grid will line up in Austria this afternoon
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Austrian Grand Prix.
We look set for a dry race - although there's some drizzle in the air at the Red Bull Ring.