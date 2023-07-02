Crash Home
F1
Live
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari, third; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing,

2023 F1 Austrian GP - Can Verstappen hold off the Ferraris? LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Follow all of the action from the Red Bull Ring here...

Reporting By:
14:11
DRS enabled

Leclerc is running 1.4s behind Verstappen.

Sainz is in DRS range of Leclerc - 0.4s back.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:09
Lap 5/71

Verstappen's lead at the front is up to 1.2s already.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:08
Lap 4/71

The race is back underway at the Red Bull Ring.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:07
Safety Car in at this end of this lap

The race will resume on Lap 4.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:05
Order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Russell, Ocon, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Sargeant, Bottas, de Vries, Magnussen and Tsunoda.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:04
Safety Car deployed

Damage for Tsunoda it seems. He's come into the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:04
Lap 1

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Sainz.

Hamilton has managed to get ahead of Norris. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:02
The race has started!

Lights out and away we go in Austria.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:00
Formation lap underway

Not long to go now as Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:58
Tyres

Everyone on mediums except Alonso, Bottas and Magnussen - who are on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:57
Risk of rain

30 percent say the FIA.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:51
The grid

Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Albon, Russell, Ocon, Piastri, Bottas, Perez, Tsunoda, Zhou, Sargeant.

Pit lane: Magnussen and de Vries.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:46
Austria national anthem

15 minute to go until lights out so it's now time for the national anthem of Austria.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:45
Minute's silence

Everyone at the Red Bull Ring is now having a minute's silence following the death of Dilano van 't Hoff at Spa yesterday in FRECA.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:40
Can Merc take the fight to Ferrari?

Wolff's thoughts: "We were pretty equal to Ferrari, but it was a bit warmer. So, we don't really know."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:34
Horner on the Ferrari battle

"They [Ferrari] were quite quick here last year, so it will be interesting. They have two cars, so they have two off-set strategies. It will be important to build a gap quickly and have a good start. Then try and bring Perez into play as quick as possible."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:30
Verstappen to Sky

"We still need to have a good start again. It's still a bit unsure how all the compounds will hold up. We all don't know, but we should have a quick car in the race."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:28
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:22
Vettel's father is at the Red Bull Ring

(L to R): Norbert Vettel (GER) with Franz Tost (AUT) AlphaTauri Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:20
The grid

Here's how the grid will line up in Austria this afternoon

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:16
Watch, like and subscribe!

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:16
It's race day!

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Austrian Grand Prix.

We look set for a dry race - although there's some drizzle in the air at the Red Bull Ring.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture