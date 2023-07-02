Starting grid for today's F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
2 Jul 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

Here is the starting grid for today's F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Charles Leclerc
  3. Carlos Sainz
  4. Lando Norris
  5. Lewis Hamilton
  6. Lance Stroll
  7. Fernando Alonso
  8. Nico Hulkenberg
  9. Pierre Gasly
  10. Alex Albon
  11. George Russell
  12. Esteban Ocon
  13. Oscar Piastri
  14. Valtteri Bottas
  15. Sergio Perez
  16. Yuki Tsunoda
  17. Zhou Guanyu
  18. Logan Sargeant
  19. Kevin Magnussen
  20. Nyck de Vries

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

Red Bull's hope at their home race to continue their run of winning every grand prix in 2023 so far was boosted by Max Verstappen snatching pole position on Friday.

Concerningly for him, the duo of upgraded Ferraris are directly behind him. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz may have their best chance of the year at claiming victory.

Lando Norris, featuring major new upgrades to his McLaren, is encouragingly in fourth ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez endured a disastrous qualifying and will start the grand prix from 15th, though.

Nyck de Vries, under intense pressure at AlphaTauri who are considering replacing him mid-season, chose a terrible time to qualify last on the grid.