Starting grid for today's F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Red Bull's hope at their home race to continue their run of winning every grand prix in 2023 so far was boosted by Max Verstappen snatching pole position on Friday.

Concerningly for him, the duo of upgraded Ferraris are directly behind him. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz may have their best chance of the year at claiming victory.

Lando Norris, featuring major new upgrades to his McLaren, is encouragingly in fourth ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez endured a disastrous qualifying and will start the grand prix from 15th, though.

Nyck de Vries, under intense pressure at AlphaTauri who are considering replacing him mid-season, chose a terrible time to qualify last on the grid.