Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the action from the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.

13:00
Verstappen radio

"My tyres are not really gripping up. Finding a lot of understeer."

13:00

Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Albon, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Norris.

12:57
Not too many improvements

A bit of a lull at the moment with a number of drivers running on their original set of tyres.

Albon has just gone quickest in the first sector.

12:52
Albon into fifth

Making the most of the softs, Albon goes fifth, 0.3s off Hamilton.

12:49
Hamilton goes quickest

A 1m06.416s for the seven-time world champion - a tenth ahead of Verstappen.

12:47
Practice shots

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix,
12:42
Current top 10

Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Verstappen, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Zhou, Magnussen and Russell.

12:40
Big lap from Alonso

He goes 0.3s clear at the top of the timesheets. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:39
12:39
Verstappen takes P1

He's a tenth ahead of Perez now, whose had a decent start to the weekend given his recent form.

12:36
Perez returns to the top

Less than a tenth between the two Red Bulls now as Hamilton goes third - he's also within a tenth.

12:36
Verstappen back on top

His time puts him 0.4s clear of Perez, with Alonso slotting into second now.

12:35
Top 10

Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Ocon, Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly, Stroll, Norris and Piastri.

12:34
Perez takes to the top

A strong early lap from Perez, who sets a 1m07.595s, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.

12:33
Verstappen sets the early pace

It's a 1m08.094s for Verstappen to go 0.2s clear of Bottas, who is running on the mediums.

12:31
Tyres

Hamilton, Perez, Verstappn and Russell are out there on the hards.

Mediums for Stroll, de Vries, Bottas, Zhou, Alonso and Norris.

12:30
FP1 is underway!

The only practice session of the weekend has started. 

12:20
Perez is back

After missing media day through illness, Perez is expected to be back in the car.

He needs a good result this afternoon after failing to make Q3 at the last three races.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
12:17
Weather update
12:12
Iconic

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team fan. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
12:11
Upgrades galore

Here's what McLaren have introduced at the Red Bull Ring

McLaren MCL60 floor, sidepod, and engine cover detail. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix,
12:07
12:05
Welcome everyone!

Hello everyone - we've got a busy day ahead as it's a sprint weekend.

There's just one practice session ahead of qualifying later today.

