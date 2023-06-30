"My tyres are not really gripping up. Finding a lot of understeer."
2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the action from the Red Bull Ring here with the Crash.net live blog.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Albon, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Norris.
A bit of a lull at the moment with a number of drivers running on their original set of tyres.
Albon has just gone quickest in the first sector.
Making the most of the softs, Albon goes fifth, 0.3s off Hamilton.
A 1m06.416s for the seven-time world champion - a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Verstappen, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Zhou, Magnussen and Russell.
He goes 0.3s clear at the top of the timesheets.
He's a tenth ahead of Perez now, whose had a decent start to the weekend given his recent form.
Less than a tenth between the two Red Bulls now as Hamilton goes third - he's also within a tenth.
His time puts him 0.4s clear of Perez, with Alonso slotting into second now.
Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Ocon, Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly, Stroll, Norris and Piastri.
A strong early lap from Perez, who sets a 1m07.595s, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.
It's a 1m08.094s for Verstappen to go 0.2s clear of Bottas, who is running on the mediums.
Hamilton, Perez, Verstappn and Russell are out there on the hards.
Mediums for Stroll, de Vries, Bottas, Zhou, Alonso and Norris.
The only practice session of the weekend has started.
After missing media day through illness, Perez is expected to be back in the car.
He needs a good result this afternoon after failing to make Q3 at the last three races.
Hello everyone - we've got a busy day ahead as it's a sprint weekend.
There's just one practice session ahead of qualifying later today.