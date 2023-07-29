Verstappen overtakes Piastri to win Belgium sprint race, Hamilton penalised
2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race - as it happened
Max Verstappen overtook the impressive Oscar Piastri in a rain-affected 11-lap sprint race at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton was hampered by a five-second time penalty.
Hamilton hit with penalty for clash with Red Bull in F1 Belgian GP sprint race
F1 2023 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Results
1) Max Verstappen (8 points)
2) Oscar Piastri (7 points)
3) Pierre Gasly (6 points)
4) Carlos Sainz (5 points)
5) Charles Leclerc (4 points)
6) Lando Norris (3 points)
7) Lewis Hamilton (2 points)
8) George Russell (1 point)
Red Bull driver wins by nearly 6.5s.
Piastri and Gasly on the podium.
Verstappen 5.9s ahead on the penultimate lap.
For the earlier incident with Perez. That drops him from P4 to P7.
New AlphaTauri driver could earn his first point since returning to F1; he's in P8 ahead of Russell.
Red Bull driver went into the gravel while being overtaken by Lando Norris, and he rejoins in 16th.
Disaster!
1) Verstappen
2) Piastri
3) Gasly
4) Hamilton
5) Sainz
6) Leclerc
A second Ferrari passes Perez who is down to P7!
Ferrari driver now nips ahead of the Red Bull, relegating Perez to sixth.
Mercedes and Red Bull drivers go wheel to wheel and make contact; Perez held Hamilton off initially but eventually the Mercedes driver does get ahead.
Moments after the green flag, after the Safety Car went back in, Max Verstappen claimed the lead of the sprint race by overtaking Oscar Piastri!
1) Piastri
2) Verstappen
3) Gasly
4) Perez
5) Hamilton
The incident involving Magnussen and Alonso, resulting in Alonso's crash, will be investigated by Stewards.
Fernando Alonso has crashed out of the sprint race on the third lap, and the Safety Car is back out!
The McLaren driver leads by 0.634s
1) Piastri
2) Verstappen
3) Gasly
4) Perez
5) Hamilton
Meaning Piastri takes the lead.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Russell, Sargeant, Alonso did not pit.
Piastri, Gasly, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Ricciardo, Stroll, Albon, Bottas and Hulkenberg all pit to change tyres!
Now we're racing!
Safety Car set to pit after its current lap, then we'll see a rolling start, then an 11-lap sprint race.