Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45 and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Race - as it happened

Last Updated: 49 Minutes Ago

Max Verstappen overtook the impressive Oscar Piastri in a rain-affected 11-lap sprint race at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was hampered by a five-second time penalty.

17:33
Full report

Verstappen overtakes Piastri to win Belgium sprint race, Hamilton penalised

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates winning in Sprint parc ferme.Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian
17:26
Who expected an Alpine podium?!

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
17:24
Setback for Lewis

Hamilton hit with penalty for clash with Red Bull in F1 Belgian GP sprint race

17:19
Results

F1 2023 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Results

17:17
Points

1) Max Verstappen (8 points)

2) Oscar Piastri  (7 points)

3)  Pierre Gasly (6 points)

4)  Carlos Sainz (5 points)

5)  Charles Leclerc (4 points)

6)  Lando Norris (3 points)

7)  Lewis Hamilton (2 points)

8)  George Russell (1 point)

17:16
Max Verstappen wins!

Red Bull driver wins by nearly 6.5s.

Piastri and Gasly on the podium.

17:14
Lap 10/11

Verstappen 5.9s ahead on the penultimate lap.

17:13
Five-second time penalty for Hamilton!

For the earlier incident with Perez. That drops him from P4 to P7.

17:12
Ricciardo's first point?

New AlphaTauri driver could earn his first point since returning to F1; he's in P8 ahead of Russell.

17:09
Nightmare for Perez! Into the gravel!

Red Bull driver went into the gravel while being overtaken by Lando Norris, and he rejoins in 16th.

Disaster!

17:08
Lap 7/11

1) Verstappen

2) Piastri

3) Gasly

4) Hamilton

5) Sainz

6) Leclerc

17:08
Now Leclerc overtakes Perez!

A second Ferrari passes Perez who is down to P7!

17:07
Sainz overtakes Perez

Ferrari driver now nips ahead of the Red Bull, relegating Perez to sixth.

17:07
Hamilton and Perez contact

Mercedes and Red Bull drivers go wheel to wheel and make contact; Perez held Hamilton off initially but eventually the Mercedes driver does get ahead.

17:06
Verstappen overtakes Piastri!

Moments after the green flag, after the Safety Car went back in, Max Verstappen claimed the lead of the sprint race by overtaking Oscar Piastri!

17:03
Lap 5/11

1) Piastri

2) Verstappen

3) Gasly

4) Perez

5) Hamilton

17:03
Stewards to investigate Alonso

The incident involving Magnussen and Alonso, resulting in Alonso's crash, will be investigated by Stewards.

16:58
Alonso crashes!

Fernando Alonso has crashed out of the sprint race on the third lap, and the Safety Car is back out!

16:57
Verstappen chasing Piastri

The McLaren driver leads by 0.634s

16:55
Lap 2/11

1) Piastri

2) Verstappen

3) Gasly

4) Perez

5) Hamilton

16:54
Verstappen pits

Meaning Piastri takes the lead.

16:52
Lap 1/11

Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Russell, Sargeant, Alonso did not pit.

16:52
Pit stops all round

Piastri, Gasly, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Ricciardo, Stroll, Albon, Bottas and Hulkenberg all pit to change tyres!

16:51
Here we go!

Now we're racing!

16:50
Rolling start

Safety Car set to pit after its current lap, then we'll see a rolling start, then an 11-lap sprint race.

