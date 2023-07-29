Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint - LIVE UPDATES!

12:25
It's Verstappen on top!

Just 0.011s between him and Piastri.

Top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon and Russell.

12:24
A lot improvements

Leclerc makes a mistake on his lap.

Gasly takes provisional pole over Perez.

12:23
Perez takes provisional pole

A 1m50.303s for the Mexican. Big lap as the track continues to ramp up.

12:22
Ocon goes fourth

Good lap from the Alpine.

12:21
Current order

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Gasly and Ocon.

12:20
Provisional pole for Hamilton

A 1m51.198s for Hamilton - a tenth ahead of Verstappen.

12:20
Norris on top

A 1m51.546s for Norris - 1.0s clear of Leclerc.

12:16
Tyres

Everyone on softs - this should be fun.

12:15
SQ3 is go!

10 drivers left to fight it out for pole.

No doubt, soft tyres will be the choice.

12:11
SQ3 will take place in four minutes

A small delay due to the repair to the track following Stroll's shunt.

12:07
Out in SQ2

Ricciardo, Albon, Sargeant, Stroll and Alonso.

12:04
SQ2 will not resume

Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin after gambling on the slicks. 

12:03
Red flag

Stroll has crashed out on the slicks.

12:01
Verstappen goes fastest

A 1m55.200s for the reigning world champion. 0.6s clear of Hamilton.

Stroll is the only driver out there on the slicks.

12:00
Hamilton goes fastest

A 1m55.823s for the seven-time world champion. 

12:00
Four minutes to go

No sign of Alonso or Albon yet - will we see dry tyres from them?

11:59
Norris goes clear

He's 0.8s ahead of Ricciardo now.

11:58
Ricciardo on top

A big 2.5s improvement for Ricciardo compared to SQ1.

We might see slicks this session. It has to be an early call tough.

11:58
Track is drying quickly

Wouldn't be a surprise to see slick tyres in SQ3 for sure.

11:55
SQ2 is underway now

Ricciardo and Norris take to the track.

11:49
Out of SQ1

Verstappen fastest ahead of Hamilton by 0.8s.

Out in SQ1: Tsunoda, Bottas, Magnussen, Zhou and Hulkenberg.

11:47
Chequered flag

Leclerc goes third as Sargeant moves into sixth. 

A lot more times to come though.

11:45
Two minutes to go

Norris, Stroll, Sargeant, Magnussen and Hulkenberg are in the drop-zone currently. 

11:45
News from the FIA

No further investigation needed on Hamilton potentially impeding Verstappen.

11:43
Hamilton-Verstappen incident noted

Impeding, say the FIA at Turn 8. 

