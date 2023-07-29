Just 0.011s between him and Piastri.Top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon and Russell.
2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint - LIVE UPDATES!
Leclerc makes a mistake on his lap.
Gasly takes provisional pole over Perez.
A 1m50.303s for the Mexican. Big lap as the track continues to ramp up.
Good lap from the Alpine.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Gasly and Ocon.
A 1m51.198s for Hamilton - a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
A 1m51.546s for Norris - 1.0s clear of Leclerc.
Everyone on softs - this should be fun.
10 drivers left to fight it out for pole.
No doubt, soft tyres will be the choice.
A small delay due to the repair to the track following Stroll's shunt.
Ricciardo, Albon, Sargeant, Stroll and Alonso.
Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin after gambling on the slicks.
Stroll has crashed out on the slicks.
A 1m55.200s for the reigning world champion. 0.6s clear of Hamilton.
Stroll is the only driver out there on the slicks.
A 1m55.823s for the seven-time world champion.
No sign of Alonso or Albon yet - will we see dry tyres from them?
He's 0.8s ahead of Ricciardo now.
A big 2.5s improvement for Ricciardo compared to SQ1.
We might see slicks this session. It has to be an early call tough.
Wouldn't be a surprise to see slick tyres in SQ3 for sure.
Ricciardo and Norris take to the track.
Verstappen fastest ahead of Hamilton by 0.8s.
Out in SQ1: Tsunoda, Bottas, Magnussen, Zhou and Hulkenberg.
Leclerc goes third as Sargeant moves into sixth.
A lot more times to come though.
Norris, Stroll, Sargeant, Magnussen and Hulkenberg are in the drop-zone currently.
No further investigation needed on Hamilton potentially impeding Verstappen.
Impeding, say the FIA at Turn 8.