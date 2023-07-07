Crash Home
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone,

2023 F1 British Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all the F1 action at the British Grand Prix here...

12:45
Sainz goes second

He's 0.9s off Verstappen's top time.

12:43
Verstappen

His advantage is now 1.1s over Stroll. Astonishing.

12:41
de Vries in the gravel

He's had a spin at Turn 7.

12:39
Verstappen radio

"There's zero grip. It's getting worse and worse." 

He's currently 0.5s clear at the top of the timesheets and going quicker on his current lap.

12:37
Current top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, de Vries, Magnussen, Gasly, Sainz, Ocon and Hulkenberg.

12:35
Verstappen destroys the benchmark

He's set a 1m30.443s, 1.2s ahead of Leclerc.

Verstappen is on the hard tyre.

12:34
Hamilton sets the pace

A 1m32.276s for the seven-time world champion - a tenth ahead of Sainz. Russell is 1.1s off the pace.

12:31
A busy track

A busy start to the session with 19 of the 20 drivers out on track - just Bottas is in the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
FP1 is go!

Albon and Alonso are the first two drivers out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:23
12:19
Hamilton reprimanded

Full story here...

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
12:15
New upgrades

Mercedes have a new front wing...

All of the upgrades have been listed here

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
12:13
How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

12:12
Welcome everyone

It's time for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone!

First practice kicks off in just over 15 minutes...

