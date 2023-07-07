Lewis Hamilton makes Silverstone crowd roar with major hint over F1 future

Now 38, Hamilton remains locked in negotiations with Mercedes over a new contract - although it is still unsigned.

But at the F1 British Grand Prix - an event he has won eight times - he was interviewed in front of his adoring fan-base.

“I’m hoping to be a lot longer,” he told Sky.

“I feel like I’ve got another five years in me at least – let’s see.”

Asked about penning a new Mercedes deal, Hamilton replied: “I don’t have the pen at the moment,.

“But we are close. I have 100 percent faith in this team and we’re going to get there.

“We have a lot to do not only on the track, but off the track. We’re doing a lot of work with really trying to improve the pipeline. Making the team and the sport more diverse.

“We have so many great things creatively that we’re doing as well together. Plus the most important thing is we want to win, so we’ve got to get back there and get the Brits up on top.”

Hamilton, now the second-oldest F1 driver as he chases an all-time record eighth championship, insisted he remains hungry despite the legacy he has already created.

“I have got more dedication than I had back then,” he said.

“I think, naturally, when you’re young, when you’re in your early 20s it comes a lot easier. You can rely more on your natural ability and it’s easier to be fit.

“I have to train harder now, I work harder with my engineers. I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been and I’m hungry. Yeah, I want to get back up there.”