PICTURED: Mercedes' new front wing for the F1 British Grand Prix

James Dielhenn's picture
7 Jul 2023
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,

The significant upgrade that Mercedes have brought to the F1 British Grand Prix has been pictured.

A new front wing will be introduced at Silverstone in the latest development that Mercedes hope will bring them closer to Red Bull.

"It’s just one step, hopefully, further in the right direction," Lewis Hamilton said about the upgrade.

“It’s not a huge, huge package or anything like that but we’re just [going] step by step, hopefully trying to close down the gap."

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin added: "Hopefully move us a bit further up the grid."

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

The new front wing is remiscent of the variations that Ferrari and Haas already race with.

Eagle-eyed fans may notice the much longer upper flaps of Mercedes' new front wing.

The slot gap separator bracket also looks different to the previous version fitted to the W14.