PICTURED: Mercedes' new front wing for the F1 British Grand Prix

A new front wing will be introduced at Silverstone in the latest development that Mercedes hope will bring them closer to Red Bull.

| A first look at the new Mercedes front wing:



@formu1a__uno pic.twitter.com/LfUemNeXlH — formularacers (@formularacers_) July 6, 2023

"It’s just one step, hopefully, further in the right direction," Lewis Hamilton said about the upgrade.

“It’s not a huge, huge package or anything like that but we’re just [going] step by step, hopefully trying to close down the gap."

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin added: "Hopefully move us a bit further up the grid."

The new front wing is remiscent of the variations that Ferrari and Haas already race with.

Eagle-eyed fans may notice the much longer upper flaps of Mercedes' new front wing.

The slot gap separator bracket also looks different to the previous version fitted to the W14.