PICTURED: Mercedes' new front wing for the F1 British Grand Prix
The significant upgrade that Mercedes have brought to the F1 British Grand Prix has been pictured.
A new front wing will be introduced at Silverstone in the latest development that Mercedes hope will bring them closer to Red Bull.
| A first look at the new Mercedes front wing:— formularacers (@formularacers_) July 6, 2023
@formu1a__uno pic.twitter.com/LfUemNeXlH
"It’s just one step, hopefully, further in the right direction," Lewis Hamilton said about the upgrade.
“It’s not a huge, huge package or anything like that but we’re just [going] step by step, hopefully trying to close down the gap."
Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin added: "Hopefully move us a bit further up the grid."
The new front wing is remiscent of the variations that Ferrari and Haas already race with.
Eagle-eyed fans may notice the much longer upper flaps of Mercedes' new front wing.
The slot gap separator bracket also looks different to the previous version fitted to the W14.