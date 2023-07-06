F1 is set to embark on a new set of technical regulations in 2026 with the introduction of a new engine

The engines for 2026 will be more powerful than their predecessor but also more sustainable as F1 aims to run races on 30kg less fuel than in 2023.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

The new rules have attracted new manufacturers such as German giant Audi - as a works outfit, taking over Sauber - and Ford, who have partnered up with Red Bull.

Verstappen and Horner have expressed concerns over the new regulations, while Wolff doesn’t see why they need to change.

The Dutchman has been the most vocal about them, and was asked again for his opinion ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“It’s just not right that you have to drive the car like that,” he said. “Under braking you almost stay flat out, it will just create a very weird atmosphere. A bit like the blown diffusers, just being flat out almost, for me it just looks very weird.

“And also with the active aero that is regulating itself it all looks a bit odd to me. I think it’s overcomplicating a lot of things and from the engine side… We really need to have a good look at it. But I also know that some people think they will have an advantage, so they will say that they think the regulations are good.

“I think from my side, just looking at it as a racing driver, I think it’s wrong. But you always have these politics in Formula 1 where one team thinks ‘Ah yeah I think we can take an advantage out of this’, they will say it’s great, right?

“But at the end of the day we have to look into what is good for the sport, and at the moment with how it’s looking I don’t think it’s good for the sport.”

Verstappen confirmed he had spoken to other drivers about it but admitted he’s unsure many are aware of the potential issues around the new rules.

“Yeah, I’m not sure how many are actually fully aware of how it’s looking.”