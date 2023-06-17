Crash Home
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 20 Minutes Ago

Reporting By:
18:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen fastest in a very wet final practice.

Full results here...

18:28
Bottas
18:22
Current top 10

Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Magnussen, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas and Hamilton.

18:21
It's raining heavily

A lot of rain is coming down now. Unlikely we will see too many improvements now.

18:19
0.2s between the top two

Leclerc finds a big chunk of time to close the gap to Verstappen.

18:17
Current top 10

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Norris, Alonso, Magnussen, Gasly and Albon.

18:16
Three in a row

Verstappen is dominating this session - 1.6s clear of Sainz now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:15
Another improvement

Verstappen is now 0.9s clear at the top of the timesheets.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:13
Verstappen improves again

His advantage is now at 0.5s. 

18:12
Piastri

The McLaren driver is told "heavier rain on the way in 10 minutes". 

18:11
An off at T1

Hamilton is forced to take to the run-off at Turn 1. No harm done.

He's currently P16, 3.1s off Verstappen.

18:07
FP3 back underway

Just over 22 minutes on the clock.

18:06
Session restart

The session will be restarted at 6:07pm UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:05
18:04
Current order

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Bottas.

18:01
17:59
Red flag

A shunt for Sainz - damage to the front and rear wing.

17:58
Current top five

Verstappen is 0.3s clear of Leclerc. Sainz is 1.6s off in third.

Norris and Hulkenberg complete the top five.

17:55
Verstappen returns to the top

He goes 0.7s clear of Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver is now looking to respond.

17:53
Current order

Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Tsundoa, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Magnussen, Alonso and Hamilton.

17:52
Albon not happy

"As always, just dangerous from the Ferrari. All the time. He just stopped in the middle of the chicane."

17:51
Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc and Sainz continue to show great pace in the Ferrari - first and second now.

17:50
Hulk takes to the top!

P1 for the Haas driver now, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.

17:48
Current order

Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Magnussen, Russell, Verstappen, Stroll and Tsunoda.

17:46
Alonso goes P1

1.4s clear of Bottas.

