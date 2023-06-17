Verstappen fastest in a very wet final practice.Full results here...
2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Magnussen, Sainz, Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda, Bottas and Hamilton.
A lot of rain is coming down now. Unlikely we will see too many improvements now.
Leclerc finds a big chunk of time to close the gap to Verstappen.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Norris, Alonso, Magnussen, Gasly and Albon.
Verstappen is dominating this session - 1.6s clear of Sainz now.
Verstappen is now 0.9s clear at the top of the timesheets.
His advantage is now at 0.5s.
The McLaren driver is told "heavier rain on the way in 10 minutes".
Hamilton is forced to take to the run-off at Turn 1. No harm done.
He's currently P16, 3.1s off Verstappen.
Just over 22 minutes on the clock.
The session will be restarted at 6:07pm UK time.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Bottas.
A shunt for Sainz - damage to the front and rear wing.
Verstappen is 0.3s clear of Leclerc. Sainz is 1.6s off in third.
Norris and Hulkenberg complete the top five.
He goes 0.7s clear of Leclerc.
The Ferrari driver is now looking to respond.
Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Tsundoa, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Magnussen, Alonso and Hamilton.
"As always, just dangerous from the Ferrari. All the time. He just stopped in the middle of the chicane."
Leclerc and Sainz continue to show great pace in the Ferrari - first and second now.
P1 for the Haas driver now, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Magnussen, Russell, Verstappen, Stroll and Tsunoda.
1.4s clear of Bottas.