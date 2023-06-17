Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (FRA), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,

How qualifying for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix unfolded

22:21
That's a wrap

Will Verstappen convert pole into another victory? Where can Hulkenberg finish?

Join us tomorrow evening for the race.

22:17
Full results

22:13
Verstappen on pole

It's pole for Verstappen!

He will start on the front row ahead of Hulkenberg, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.

22:12
Everyone returning to the pits

2 mins on the clock: Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.

22:07
Q3 back underway

The track looks a lot wetter. Will there be any improvements? 

DRS has been disabled as well. 

22:06
Alonso radio

"It's raining like hell. I don't think we will improve anything now. No one."

22:00
Order under the red flag

Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.

22:00
Red flag

Piastri has crashed. The session has been stopped.

21:59
Order after first runs

Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.

21:58
Provisional pole for Verstappen

The benchmark is a 1m27.059s.

The rain is getting heavier. 

21:55
Q3 is now underway

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon are out on track.

21:48
Knocked out in Q2

Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.

21:47
Chequered flag

Doesn't look like any one is improving. 

21:45
In the drop-zone

Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.

21:42
Leclerc radio

"Heavier rain in two to three minutes."

21:41
In the drop-zone currently

Perez, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.

21:40
Norris goes third

On the slicks, he moves up to third.

21:39
It's raining again

Will the drivers out on slicks be able to improve? 

21:38
Albon goes fastest

Albon takes to the top on the slicks with a 1m19.471s.

21:37

In the drop zone currently: Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Norris and Stroll.

21:37
A spin for Stroll

He's just brushed the wall and continued at Turn 6.

Verstappen and Bottas pit for slick tyres.

21:36
Current order

Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Bottas and Hamilton.

21:34
Albon is on slicks!

The Williams man is the only driver out on slick, dry tyres.

21:34
Albon radio

"Soooo I'm thinking we could get away with a slick. I'm feeling a slick would be the better tyre right now."

21:32
Q2 is underway

The next part of qualifying is now underway.

