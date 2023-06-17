Will Verstappen convert pole into another victory? Where can Hulkenberg finish?Join us tomorrow evening for the race.
How qualifying for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix unfolded
It's pole for Verstappen!
He will start on the front row ahead of Hulkenberg, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.
The track looks a lot wetter. Will there be any improvements?
DRS has been disabled as well.
"It's raining like hell. I don't think we will improve anything now. No one."
Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.
Piastri has crashed. The session has been stopped.
Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Piastri and Albon.
The benchmark is a 1m27.059s.
The rain is getting heavier.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon are out on track.
Leclerc, Perez, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.
Doesn't look like any one is improving.
"Heavier rain in two to three minutes."
Perez, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas.
On the slicks, he moves up to third.
Will the drivers out on slicks be able to improve?
Albon takes to the top on the slicks with a 1m19.471s.
In the drop zone currently: Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Norris and Stroll.
He's just brushed the wall and continued at Turn 6.
Verstappen and Bottas pit for slick tyres.
Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Bottas and Hamilton.
The Williams man is the only driver out on slick, dry tyres.
"Soooo I'm thinking we could get away with a slick. I'm feeling a slick would be the better tyre right now."
The next part of qualifying is now underway.