Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 21 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the action from Montreal here with the Crash.net live blog. 

Reporting By:
19:20
Session will not be resumed

FIA confirm FP1 will not be resumed due to the CCTV issue.

19:19
FP2 extended

Second practice will start 30 minutes earlier due to the lost time in FP1. 

So there will be 90 minutes of running in second practice.

19:14

Still no sign of the session restarting. 

19:08
More news from the FIA

"The delay will be longer as the CCTV is not synced correctly and until the issue has been fixed we cannot run on track. This system is a local installation and they are continuing to work to resolve the problem. The clock will continue to run down on FP1 and the session won’t be extended as there must be 2.5hrs between FP1 and FP2. We are looking at options to extend FP2."

18:58

No sign of the session restarting just yet. 

18:50
Official line from the FIA now

"The session restart has been delayed due to issues with the local CCTV infrastructure around the circuit. The local organisers are working to resolve the issue and until that time we can’t restart for safety reasons."

18:48
Update from Mercedes
18:48
Red flag delays

According to the FIA, the track cameras are not working properly. Session has been halted not just because of Gasly's stricken car - that has been cleared.

18:38
Current order

Bottas, Stroll, Alonso, Perez, Verstappen, Piastri, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Sainz. 

18:34
Red flag

Red flag is out to clear Gasly's Alpine.

18:34
Bottas sets the early pace

He's 0.4s ahead of Stroll at the top of the timesheets. 

Gasly is still stopped out on track so times aren't too representative. 

18:33
Gasly radio

"I lost the downshift."

He's stopped out on track at Turn 8. Could be a red flag here. 

18:31
Risk of rain

There's a 30 per cent chance of rain for this seasson according to the FIA.

All of the cars are out there except Ocon, Hamilton and Russell.

18:30
FP1 is underway

Verstappen and Perez are the first drivers out on track in Montreal.

18:27
Upgrades galore

A lot of new parts for Aston Martin and Williams!

Here's what...

The helmet of Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
18:16
FP1

First practice kicks off at 6:30pm UK time. 

There's a threat of rain throughout the weekend but the first session looks to be dry anyway. 

18:08
Hamilton has won the Canadian GP seven times!

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
18:06
18:06
Hello everyone

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Follow all the action here from a damp Montreal.

 

