Revealed: The upgrades Mercedes and Aston Martin bring to F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull

Front Wing - Subtle re-profiling to extract more load locally from the elements - Tied to flow conditions, small changes were made to extract more load locally. The Geometric requirements of these wings implies any such change typically necessitates a new wing assembly for even small changes.

Mercedes

Sidepod Inlet - Removal of outer tip winglet from sidepod wing - Removing this small vertical tip element results in cleaner local flow, improving flow to the rear of the car, whilst also reducing drag.

Aston Martin

Coke/Engine Cover - The bodywork is wider with the upper deck remaining high for longer than the previous version - The new shape of bodywork is a small evolution of the current philosophy improving the interaction with the rest of the car.

Cooling Louvres - The louvres panels are the same design principal as before but to suit the new bodywork shape - The range of louvre panels are used as before, to vary the cooling setup of the car by modifying the amount of internal flow they allow to exit.

Floor Body - The leading edge of the floor has been revised to bias the height more to the inboard side - The local load on the floor is improved by redistributing the flow between the floor fences to achieve better performance through the operating envelope.

Alpine

Rear Wing - Revised geometry including a thicker pylon and large end plate cutout - The changes to the rear wing give a more efficient wing which replaces the equivalent drag level in our existing range.

Rear Suspension - Revised lower leg fairing geometry; more nose down - The changes to the rear suspension increase local load on the lower suspension elements at the rear of the car.

Front Corner - Revised drum inlet ducts on front brake drums - The changes to the front brake drums increase brake disc cooling and front wheel rim cooling. The primary reason for the update is brake cooling.

McLaren

Rear Wing - New Rear Wing Assembly - A new Rear Wing assembly featuring a new Flap and Endplate has been brought to this event, resulting in an efficient load gain.

Beam Wing - New Beam Wing Assembly - A new Beam Wing geometry has been developed to suit the new upper Rear Wing assembly, resulting in an overall efficient load gain.

Alfa Romeo

Rear Corner - Redesigned cooling outlet for the rear brake ducts - The rear brake duct has seen an increase in the magnitude of its cooling outlet, in order to answer the high demands of the Montreal circuit on the braking system.

Haas

Rear Wing - New geometry for mainplane and flap of the rear aerodynamic device will be available in Montreal - Due to the peculiar characteristic of the Montreal circuit, we have investigated the shape of the entire rear wing elements, proposing a solution that should optimise our performance on the entire lap, and the peak efficiency of the car.

Cooling Louvres - Ambient conditions that normally are encountered in Montreal suggest a need to improve the cooling range available - The addition of a specific cooling configuration is due for complete the range of adjustment available to the engineer to obtain the best car performance and systems reliability

Floor Edge - A further evolution of the floor edge shape that it has been revealed as one of the most significant for the correct working of the entire floor - In the intense evolution work of the diffuser designed following the regulation in force from last season, the region of the floor edge has proven that even small shape modification ends up with significant benefit in improving the aerodynamic efficiency of the entire car.

AlphaTauri

Front Wing - Compared to baseline, a new flap has been designed with reduced chord and camber wing sections - The nature of this circuit demands a lower drag rear wing for optimum lap time. The revised front flap generates less front wing load to give the desired car balance range for this choice of rear wing.

Williams

Floor Body - The floor geometry is new, including the forward fences and the diffuser profile - The revised geometry increases the local load at the forward floor as well as improving the downstream flow into the diffuser

Coke/Engine Cover - Revised sidepod geometry with a more pronounced ramp and reprofiled engine cover exit - The flow to the rear of the car is improved as a result of this update and, together with the revisions to the floor, leads to an increase in load. We have also taken the opportunity to fine tune the cooling of the car.

Sidepod Inlet - There are minor updates to the mirror and mirror stay assembly - The local profile change to the mirror works with the revised bodywork to provide an overall performance gain

Halo - The HALO fairing is revised to include a modified trailing edge profile - Like the mirror update, the new HALO fairing geometry better suits the flow field of the new bodywork and helps tune the onset flow to the rear of the car

Rear Suspension - New external geometry to the rear suspension links - The revised geometry has been developed to work in conjunction with the improved onset flow from the parts described above. They offer an improved local flow field at the rear corner of the car

Rear Corner - New geometry for the rear brake duct winglets - Driven by the new onset flow field improvements and the changes to the diffuser geometry, the new winglet design generates a small local loading improvement

Rear Wing Endplate - New rear wing endplate geometry - The new rear brake duct winglets require a modification to the rear wing endplate to ensure that the performance improvement is consistent across the operating envelope of the car