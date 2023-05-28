Crash Home
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES! Max Verstappen v Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen lines up on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a sensational final sector allowed him to pip Fernando Alonso.

Follow all of the action from the principality here with the Crash.net live blog.

14:19
Sainz team radio

Sainz: "I think he moved a bit late under braking, to be honest."

14:18
Front wing damage for Sainz

He stays out with his damaged front wing. He will want to continue as if he has to make a pit stop, his race would be ruined.

14:17
Damage for Sainz

Sainz hit the back of Ocon into the Nouvelle Chicane on Lap 12. 

14:17
Alonso is told

"It's all about the left-rear, we're happy to use the fronts to protect the rears," Alonso is instructed. 

14:15
Lap 9/78

Perez is now in DRS range of Stroll ahead - will we see an overtake today? 

14:12
No penalty for Russell

FIA confirm "no further investigation" for incorrect starting location.

14:12
Order on Lap 7

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Bottas, Sargeant. Magnussen, Stroll, Perez, Zhou and Hulkenberg.

14:10
Impressive pace from Perez

He was 1.8s faster than Perez on the last lap. Interesting to see how this early pit stop plays out.

14:09
Penalty for Hulkenberg

He's been given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap.

14:09
Perez flying

Perez is running around two seconds faster than race leader Verstappen.

14:07
Russell under investigation

The Brit is being investigated by the stewards for "incorrect starting location" - could be a penalty here.

14:06
Bad start from Stroll

Stroll has dropped down to 17th after contact with Hulkenberg on the opening lap.

He reported over team radio: "I've got damage and a puncture."

14:05
Early pit stops

Perez, Zhou and Hulkenberg all come into pits for hard tyres - they will likely go to the end.

Could be a good strategy from Red Bull.

14:04
Start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda and Norris.

14:02
Monaco GP is underway

Here we go then... 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix is now underway!

14:00
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.

 

13:57
Tyres

Mediums for Verstappen, Ocon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Norris, de Vries, Albon, Sargeant, Hulkenberg and Perez.

Hards for Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Piastri Stroll, Bottas, Magnussen.

Softs for Zhou.

13:49
Reminder of the grid

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda. Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll, Bottas, Sargeant, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Perez.

13:48
Weather update
13:46
Just 15 minutes to go

It's now time for the national anthem of Monaco!

13:40
Leclerc ahead of the race

"Honestly, it's very difficult to predict anything here in Monaco. We need to pick the right strategy, and if we have some clean air, hopefully we can gain some positions."

13:33
13:28
What can Perez do from 20th?

(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1
13:17
The pit lane is open
13:10
Monaco baby!

An aerial view of Monte Carlo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race Day.-
