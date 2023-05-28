Sainz: "I think he moved a bit late under braking, to be honest."
2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES! Max Verstappen v Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen lines up on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a sensational final sector allowed him to pip Fernando Alonso.
Follow all of the action from the principality here with the Crash.net live blog.
Sainz: "I think he moved a bit late under braking, to be honest."
He stays out with his damaged front wing. He will want to continue as if he has to make a pit stop, his race would be ruined.
Sainz hit the back of Ocon into the Nouvelle Chicane on Lap 12.
"It's all about the left-rear, we're happy to use the fronts to protect the rears," Alonso is instructed.
Perez is now in DRS range of Stroll ahead - will we see an overtake today?
FIA confirm "no further investigation" for incorrect starting location.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Bottas, Sargeant. Magnussen, Stroll, Perez, Zhou and Hulkenberg.
He was 1.8s faster than Perez on the last lap. Interesting to see how this early pit stop plays out.
He's been given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap.
Perez is running around two seconds faster than race leader Verstappen.
The Brit is being investigated by the stewards for "incorrect starting location" - could be a penalty here.
Stroll has dropped down to 17th after contact with Hulkenberg on the opening lap.
He reported over team radio: "I've got damage and a puncture."
Perez, Zhou and Hulkenberg all come into pits for hard tyres - they will likely go to the end.
Could be a good strategy from Red Bull.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda and Norris.
Here we go then... 78 laps of the Monaco Grand Prix is now underway!
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.
Mediums for Verstappen, Ocon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Norris, de Vries, Albon, Sargeant, Hulkenberg and Perez.
Hards for Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Piastri Stroll, Bottas, Magnussen.
Softs for Zhou.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Gasly, Russell, Tsunoda. Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll, Bottas, Sargeant, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Perez.
It's now time for the national anthem of Monaco!
"Honestly, it's very difficult to predict anything here in Monaco. We need to pick the right strategy, and if we have some clean air, hopefully we can gain some positions."