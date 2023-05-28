Full results from Monte Carlo
How the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded
Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position.
This is how it happened...
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris and Piastri.
A dominant drive in the end for the reigning world champion.
He's 28s clear at the front of the field.
Ocon is keeping Hamilton at bay - 1.3s between these two.
Verstappen is 25.8s clear of Alonso.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Piastri.
Red Bull: "Do you see anything other than an inter in these next nine laps?"
Verstappen: "No, no."
Red Bull: "Understood."
Tsunoda's off at Mirabeau now.
Norris and Piastri manage to overtake Tsunoda in consecutive laps to move into ninth and tenth.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda and Norris.
Just a couple of seconds between Ocon, Hamilton and Russell for third.
Russell has asked if they can invert the positions due to his penalty - no response or action from Mercedes.
"The rain intensity is going to be reducing from here on."
Current top 10: Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda and Norris.
Verstappen has increased his lead over Alonso to 19.8s.
"It's getting to a point where it's pretty dangerous out here."
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, Bottas, de Vries, Zhou, Abon, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sargeant and Magnussen.
He's given a five-second time penalty for an unsafe rejoin.
He's been handed a five-second time penalty for speeding.
The Haas is still driving on the hard tyres. Strange.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda, Piastri, Norris, Magnussen, de Vries, Bottas, Zhou, Albon, Perez, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.
Verstappen stops as does Alonso.
We're struggling to keep up.
Both Mercedes drivers have stopped for intermediates as has Ocon.
But it is for the slicks, not the intermediates!
A great battle is happening for fourth - Sainz can't get past yet though.