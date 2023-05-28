Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand

How the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 40 Minutes Ago

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position.

This is how it happened...

Reporting By:
16:00
Results

Full results from Monte Carlo

15:52
Top 10

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris and Piastri.

15:52
Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

A dominant drive in the end for the reigning world champion.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
15:50
Verstappen starts the final lap

He's 28s clear at the front of the field. 

15:47
Not a lot happening

Ocon is keeping Hamilton at bay - 1.3s between these two.

15:45

Verstappen is 25.8s clear of Alonso.

15:43
Order on Lap 72

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Piastri.

15:41
Verstappen radio

Red Bull: "Do you see anything other than an inter in these next nine laps?"

Verstappen: "No, no."

Red Bull: "Understood."

15:39
Bad to worse for Tsunoda

Tsunoda's off at Mirabeau now.

15:38
McLarens on the move

Norris and Piastri manage to overtake Tsunoda in consecutive laps to move into ninth and tenth.

15:37
Order on Lap 68

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda and Norris.

15:34
Battle for third

Just a couple of seconds between Ocon, Hamilton and Russell for third.

Russell has asked if they can invert the positions due to his penalty - no response or action from Mercedes.

15:31
Russell is told

"The rain intensity is going to be reducing from here on."

15:30

Current top 10: Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda and Norris.

15:28
Gap at the front

Verstappen has increased his lead over Alonso to 19.8s.

15:26
Hamilton radio

"It's getting to a point where it's pretty dangerous out here."

15:24
Order on Lap 60

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda, Norris, Piastri, Bottas, de Vries, Zhou, Abon, Hulkenberg, Perez, Sargeant and Magnussen.

15:22
Penalty for Russell

He's given a five-second time penalty for an unsafe rejoin. 

15:22
Penalty for Sargeant

He's been handed a five-second time penalty for speeding.

15:19
Magnussen

The Haas is still driving on the hard tyres. Strange.

15:17
Order on Lap 56

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Tsunoda, Piastri, Norris, Magnussen, de Vries, Bottas, Zhou, Albon, Perez, Hulkenberg and Sargeant. 

15:16
Verstappen pits for inters

Verstappen stops as does Alonso.

15:15
Lap 55

We're struggling to keep up.

Both Mercedes drivers have stopped for intermediates as has Ocon.

15:14
Alonso pits

But it is for the slicks, not the intermediates!

15:13
Sainz is attacking Ocon

A great battle is happening for fourth - Sainz can't get past yet though.

