Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

The second round of F1 2023 takes us to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit which hosts the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After missing media day on Thursday through illness, Max Verstappen went fastest in FP1.

Follow all the action from Saudi Arabia, including the latest paddock reaction and news, here with Crash.net

 

14:33
14:31
A late improvement from Max

A minor improvement on his best lap - a 1m29.617s for Verstappen.

14:29
Chequered flag

Verstappen on top ahead of Perez, Alonso, Stroll and Russell.

14:27
Stroll improves

Stroll moves up to fourth in the Aston Martin to make it a 3-4 for the team.

14:26
Into the final five minutes

Gasly moves into seventh for Alpine, 1.1s down on Verstappen.

14:20
Verstappen improves again

Verstappen now sets a 1m29.790s, 0.5s clear of the nearest car which is Alonso.

14:16
Top 10

Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Stroll and de Vries.

14:12
Hamilton struggling

"Struggling for grip. How much time are people finding?"

14:09
Current top 10

Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

14:05
Verstappen improves again

The reigning world champion extends his advantage to 0.6s.

14:03
Another improvement from Max

He's now 0.4s clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.

The Red Bull looks too strong again.

14:02
13:56
Verstappen takes to the top

1m30.494s for Verstappen on his second timed lap of the session.

13:54
More engine changes for Ferrari

13:53
Alonso is cooking again

Alonso sets a 1m30.509s - less than a tenth ahead of Perez at the top of the timesheets.

13:52
Verstappen's first lap

Verstappen goes third with his first lap of the session, 0.9s off Perez.

13:50
Current top 10

With 20 minutes gone: Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Albon, Hamilton, Sainz, de Vries, Gasly, Russell and Norris.

13:46
Alonso goes quickest again

It's a 1m32.262s for Alonso on the softs, 0.2s clear of Perez.

Albon continues to impress with fourth, 0.7s off the pace.

13:44
Ferraris improve on the hards

Leclerc and Sainz keep circulating on the hards - 0.5s and 0.6s off Perez's top time on the softs.

No sign of Verstappen so far.

13:42
Perez goes 1.1s clear

A strong early lap from Perez to go 1.1s clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.

Albon slots into second now, 1.0s off.

13:40
Hamilton on top

Hamilton beats Alonso's benchmark by a tenth.

13:39
Alonso takes to the top

It's a 1m32.838s for Alonso on the softs, 0.1s ahead of Perez.

Both Ferraris set their first times on the hards.

13:38
Current top 10

Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Tsunoda, Norris, Sargeant, Magnussen, Bottas, Hulkenberg and Russell.

13:35
Perez goes P1

Perez makes the most of the softs to smash the current benchmark by 1.4s.

13:34
Sainz topples Bottas

Sainz goes quickest now in the Ferrari as the times tumble.

Hes's done a 1m34.831s which is 0.8s ahead of Bottas, who set his best on the mediums.

