Mercedes

Rear Wing

Camber of upper wing reduced to produce a wing efficiency appropriate for this high speed circuit (lower drag than Bahrain).

Floor Fences

Small reduction in fence loading, which results in better flow being sent to the rear of the floor, improving diffuser performance.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

Red Bull

Beam Wing

Demands of the circuit in Jeddah are better served with a lower level of downforce and therefore drag, for a given speed, the effect being a better lap time compared with higher rear wing levels.

Rear Wing

Same rationale as the beam wing applies as the behaviour of the upper rear wing is the same. Demands of the circuit in Jeddah are best served with a lower level of downforce and therefore drag, for a given speed, the effect being a better lap time compared with higher rear wing levels.

Rear Wing Endplate

This is a consequential geometric change of the wing elements and is not a primary influence of the downforce and drag generation of the wing assembly. The 2021 regulations allowed a modular approach for such changes.

Ferrari

Front Wing Endplate

Not strictly linked to the peculiarities of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but more part of the standard development cycle, effort on junction treatment pays off in terms of overall downforce, flow conditioning and car efficiency.

Floor Edge

This geometry evolution is part of standard development and is not track specific. This floor edge is focused on flow conditioning improvements for underfloor flow quality benefits.

Beam Wing

This depowered beam wing is specific to Jeddah Corniche Circuit characteristics in terms of car efficiency requirements, shedding Cd at the appropriate track ratio.

Alpine

Beam Wing

The change to the beam wing offers a reduced drag level in line with the demands of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit being lower downforce.

McLaren

Rear Wing

Given the higher efficiency demand of this circuit, a new, less loaded Rear Wing geometry has been developed, efficiently reducing both Downforce and Drag.

Diffuser

The rearward floor shape has been changed to alter the aerodynamic expansion behaviour of the diffuser with the aim of improving overall aerodynamic performance.

Haas

Front Wing

New front wing flap geometry developed to suit Jeddah type circuit balance requirements, in combination with a new rear wing assembly developed with lower drag.

Rear Wing

New rear wing assembly developed to achieve a reduced drag level improving overall efficiency for this type of track, thanks to the combination of a new rear top wing together with a new flap element.

AlphaTauri

Rear Wing

The reduced depth of the rear wing profiles combined with some tip off loading to reduce drag to align to circuit requirements.

Williams

Front Wing

This increases the local load on the front wing elements, thereby extending the aero balance range. They will only be fitted if required.

Beam Wing

This efficiently changes the downforce/drag range of the rear wing assembly to suit the circuit conditions. This new beam wing will run only if it is suitable for the track conditions.

Rear Corner

These work with the rear wing assembly to efficiently change the downforce/drag range of the car.

Front Corner

This feature trades brake cooling for a small gain in dowforce. It will be deployed if the brake cooling is sufficient for the Jeddah track.

Coke/Engine Cover

Helps to draw more flow through the cooling system to provide an efficient increase in fluid cooling if required.