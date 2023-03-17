“Bike ban” to stop F1 drivers hitting the track on two wheels

The rule, implemented ahead of this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, was introduced by Formula One Management (FOM).

The track walk has long been a staple of every grand prix weekend, an opportunity for the drivers to wave to their fans while not travelling at such high speeds.

It even has its own slot on the official schedule on Thursdays.

But drivers must walk, from now on, after their two-wheeled toys were banned.

A FOM statement read: “To clarify and to avoid future misunderstanding, the use of any means of transport (bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, e-scooters, etc) is forbidden during the time window stated as ‘Team Track Walks’ on the Event Timetable. No exceptions will be allowed. This decision has been agreed with the FIA.”