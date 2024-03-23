Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

It's qualifying day at the Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari were the team to beat in final practice, Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets ahead of Max Verstappen.

Follow all of the action from Australia here with the Crash.net live blog.

23 Mar 2024
05:31
Current order

Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso and Albon.

05:29
Q2 well underway

Verstappen leads the early stages of the session (running on new tyres).

A 1m16.387s for Verstappen puts him 0.284s clear of Sainz (on used).

05:19
Out in Q1

Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo and Zhou.

Ricciardo has just had his best lap deleted - he would have made it through otherwise. 

05:18
Chequered flag

Ricciardo moves up to 10th - a lot of drivers are on better laps. 

05:15
In the drop-zone

Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Zhou and Ocon - three minutes on the clock. 

05:15
Sainz back on top

A 1m16.731s for the Spaniard puts him less than a tenth ahead of Perez.

Albon moves up to fifth with a storming lap in the Williams.

05:10
Alonso goes clear

A cracking lap from Alonso to take top spot - a 1m16.991s. He's 0.2s clear of Verstappen, who has just improved. 

05:09
Hamilton moves up the order

Hamilton into fifth, 0.5s off the Ferrari pair.

Russell only manages the 16th fastest time after a scrappy lap. 

05:06
Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc and Sainz take 1-2 off the Red Bull pair. Norris and Piastri slot into fifth and sixth. 

05:05
Verstappen not happy

"So much understeer, quite crazy."

05:04
Verstappen gets to work

He storms to the top with a 1m17.478s, 0.4s ahead of Magnussen's time.

05:03
First times on the board

Magnussen leads the way with a 1m17.874s, 0.118s ahead of Hulkenberg. 

05:00
Q1 is underway

With Sargeant not taking part, only four cars will be knocked out in Q1.

04:56
A six-way fight for pole?

That's according to Ted Kravitz.

"You should be excited because it's going to be a six-way fight for pole!

"It might not even be Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez, it might even be Oscar Pisatri or Fernando Alonso who can challenge for the front row."

04:54
Mercedes

A lot of work is being done to both Mercedes cars ahead of qualifying. Hamilton's car is up on the jacks.

No sign of a major issue though. 

04:52
10 minutes to go

Not long to go now until the start of qualifying. It looks like we will have a big fight for pole - hopefully anyway!

04:44
How can you watch qualifying?

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
04:40
What happened in FP3?

You can read our FP3 report here...

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
04:39
Welcome back!

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for qualifying in Melbourne.

We look set for a close battle for pole position between Red Bull and Ferrari, while Mercedes appear to be on the pace after FP3.