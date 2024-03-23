Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso and Albon.
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.
- Qualifying gets underway at 5pm UK time.
- How to watch Australian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
It's qualifying day at the Australian Grand Prix.
Ferrari were the team to beat in final practice, Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets ahead of Max Verstappen.
Follow all of the action from Australia here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen leads the early stages of the session (running on new tyres).
A 1m16.387s for Verstappen puts him 0.284s clear of Sainz (on used).
Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo and Zhou.
Ricciardo has just had his best lap deleted - he would have made it through otherwise.
Ricciardo moves up to 10th - a lot of drivers are on better laps.
Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Zhou and Ocon - three minutes on the clock.
A 1m16.731s for the Spaniard puts him less than a tenth ahead of Perez.
Albon moves up to fifth with a storming lap in the Williams.
A cracking lap from Alonso to take top spot - a 1m16.991s. He's 0.2s clear of Verstappen, who has just improved.
Hamilton into fifth, 0.5s off the Ferrari pair.
Russell only manages the 16th fastest time after a scrappy lap.
Leclerc and Sainz take 1-2 off the Red Bull pair. Norris and Piastri slot into fifth and sixth.
"So much understeer, quite crazy."
He storms to the top with a 1m17.478s, 0.4s ahead of Magnussen's time.
Magnussen leads the way with a 1m17.874s, 0.118s ahead of Hulkenberg.
With Sargeant not taking part, only four cars will be knocked out in Q1.
That's according to Ted Kravitz.
"You should be excited because it's going to be a six-way fight for pole!
"It might not even be Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez, it might even be Oscar Pisatri or Fernando Alonso who can challenge for the front row."
A lot of work is being done to both Mercedes cars ahead of qualifying. Hamilton's car is up on the jacks.
No sign of a major issue though.
Not long to go now until the start of qualifying. It looks like we will have a big fight for pole - hopefully anyway!
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for qualifying in Melbourne.
We look set for a close battle for pole position between Red Bull and Ferrari, while Mercedes appear to be on the pace after FP3.